Chelsea share stage with Donald Trump after winning Club World Cup final

Chelsea were crowned Club World Cup champions on Sunday after a dominant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in a final that blended footballing excellence with political theatre at MetLife Stadium in New York.

Cole Palmer struck twice and set up another in a scintillating first half that left PSG reeling. Yet it was the post-match scenes that ensured the night would live long in the memory.

As Chelsea captain Reece James stepped up to the podium to collect the trophy, US President Donald Trump joined the squad on stage alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Trump, who had been met with a mixture of cheers and boos from the 81,000-strong crowd, handed over the trophy before awkwardly lingering next to James as the celebrations kicked off.

“They told me he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage,” said James. “I thought he was going to leave, but he wanted to stay.”

Palmer, who was named the tournament’s best player and awarded the Golden Ball, admitted he had not expected Trump to remain on the podium.

“I knew he was going to be here, but not that he’d be standing next to us when we lifted it,” said the midfielder. “I was a bit confused, to be honest.”

Chelsea's triumph marked the culmination of Fifa's newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup. In addition to the silverware, the Blues pocketed more than £90 million in prize money – a significant boost for the London club's coffers.

“This is a proud moment for the club,” said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. “The lads were immense tonight, especially in the first half. Palmer was unbelievable.”

Trump, interviewed at half time by DAZN, called the event “tremendous” and praised the “energy” of the crowd. He was also asked if he could see a day when the USA, which will co-host the men’s World Cup along with Canada and Mexico next summer, could dominate in football, and he replied: “I can tell you we’re doing very well on the other stage, on the political stage, on the final stage.

“We were doing very badly as a country. We had an incompetent administration and now we have a hot country. It’s really hot and I think the soccer is going to be very hot here too.”

He even joked that he could sign an executive order to rename the sport from “soccer” to “football”.

“I think we could do that,” he said with a smile.

But the night wasn’t without its flashpoints. Tempers boiled over in the closing stages and spilled into post-match tensions between players and coaching staff. A scuffle erupted after full-time involving PSG coach Luis Enrique and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who appeared to shove Chelsea forward Joao Pedro following a heated exchange.

“There is a lot of tension, a lot of pressure,” said Enrique. “I tried to separate the players and avoid something worse.”

Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, falls to the ground after being confronted by Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and coach Luis Enrique. AP

Joao Pedro, who was pushed to the ground during the altercation, said he had stepped in to defend teammate Andrey Santos. “They surrounded him, and like a good Brazilian, I went to protect a friend. They just don’t know how to lose.”

Maresca said he wasn't aware of how the fracas started.

“I saw that something was going on, but I don’t know what happened,” he said.

The match itself was largely one-sided. Palmer opened the scoring early before doubling Chelsea’s lead with a smart finish. His assist for Joao Pedro capped off a first half that left PSG stunned and eventually saw Joao Neves sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair.

Despite a flurry of yellow cards and late PSG frustration, the result never looked in doubt. For Chelsea, it was a statement performance – and one that ended with their name on the trophy and the president of the United States inadvertently part of the photo.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Guide to intelligent investing Investing success often hinges on discipline and perspective. As markets fluctuate, remember these guiding principles: Stay invested : Time in the market, not timing the market, is critical to long-term gains.

Rational thinking : Breathe and avoid emotional decision-making; let logic and planning guide your actions.

Strategic patience : Understand why you’re investing and allow time for your strategies to unfold.

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US' most superior missile defence system. Production: It was first created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out projectiles, namely ballistic missiles, as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles both inside and outside of the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 93 miles above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then deployed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

TO A LAND UNKNOWN Director: Mahdi Fleifel Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa Rating: 4.5/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Jawan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAtlee%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Nayanthara%2C%20Vijay%20Sethupathi%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

Disturbing%20facts%20and%20figures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E51%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20in%20the%20UAE%20feel%20like%20they%20are%20failing%20within%20the%20first%20year%20of%20parenthood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E57%25%20vs%2043%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20is%20the%20number%20of%20mothers%20versus%20the%20number%20of%20fathers%20who%20feel%20they%E2%80%99re%20failing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E28%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20believe%20social%20media%20adds%20to%20the%20pressure%20they%20feel%20to%20be%20perfect%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E55%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20cannot%20relate%20to%20parenting%20images%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E67%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20wish%20there%20were%20more%20honest%20representations%20of%20parenting%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E53%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20admit%20they%20put%20on%20a%20brave%20face%20rather%20than%20being%20honest%20due%20to%20fear%20of%20judgment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cspan%20style%3D%22font-size%3A%2014px%3B%22%3ESource%3A%20YouGov%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

The%20stats%20and%20facts %3Cp%3E1.9%20million%20women%20are%20at%20risk%20of%20developing%20cervical%20cancer%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E80%25%20of%20people%2C%20females%20and%20males%2C%20will%20get%20human%20papillomavirus%20(HPV)%20once%20in%20their%20lifetime%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EOut%20of%20more%20than%20100%20types%20of%20HPV%2C%2014%20strains%20are%20cancer-causing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E99.9%25%20of%20cervical%20cancers%20are%20caused%20by%20the%20virus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EA%20five-year%20survival%20rate%20of%20close%20to%2096%25%20can%20be%20achieved%20with%20regular%20screenings%20for%20cervical%20cancer%20detection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EWomen%20aged%2025%20to%2029%20should%20get%20a%20Pap%20smear%20every%20three%20years%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EWomen%20aged%2030%20to%2065%20should%20do%20a%20Pap%20smear%20and%20HPV%20test%20every%20five%20years%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EChildren%20aged%2013%20and%20above%20should%20get%20the%20HPV%20vaccine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner Lamia, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner Jap Al Afreet, Elione Chaves, Irfan Ellahi. 3.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner MH Tawag, Bernardo Pinheiro, Elise Jeanne. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner Skygazer, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 4.30pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 1,700m Winner AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 5pm Sharjah Marathon (PA) Dh70,000 2,700m Winner RB Grynade, Bernardo Pinheiro, Eric Lemartinel.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Low turnout Two months before the first round on April 10, the appetite of voters for the election is low. Mathieu Gallard, account manager with Ipsos, which conducted the most recent poll, said current forecasts suggested only two-thirds were "very likely" to vote in the first round, compared with a 78 per cent turnout in the 2017 presidential elections. "It depends on how interesting the campaign is on their main concerns," he told The National. "Just now, it's hard to say who, between Macron and the candidates of the right, would be most affected by a low turnout."