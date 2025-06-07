Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Ange Postecoglou two weeks after winning the Europa League. AFP
Ange Postecoglou hailed as 'legend' by captain Son Heung-min after Tottenham sacking

Brentford manager Thomas Frank reportedly front-runner to replace Australia at Premier League club

June 07, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur players have been lining up to praise Ange Postecoglou following the Australian's sacking as manager on Friday.

Just over two weeks after leading Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, the North London club announced that Postecoglou 's two-year reign was over after a disastrous Premier League campaign that saw them finish just one place outside the relegation zone.

The 1-0 win Europa League final over Manchester United in Bilbao failed to save Postecoglou following a domestic season that saw them lose 22 of their 38 matches in what was their lowest top-flight finish since being relegated in 1977.

Spurs lost 26 matches across all competitions in 2024-25, the most in a single campaign in the club's history.

Spurs said in a statement that while they were “extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution” but felt it was “in the best interests of the club for a change to take place.”

Since the news was announced, a number of Spurs players have took to social media praising the 59-year-old former Celtic and Australia national team coach, including captain Son Heung-min.

“Gaffer. You've changed the trajectory of this club,” the South Korean wrote on Instagram. “You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

“You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it's had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

“You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It's been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close, I am a better player and a better person because of you.

“Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.”

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Postecoglou's first signing at the club, said: “You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I'll always look up to.

“What we achieved together will stay in the history books. Wishing you nothing but success as I know you will go on to achieve more and more. Thank you, Boss.”

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven added: “Gaffer, thank you for everything! Believed in me from the first day I arrived at the club.

“Many ups and downs in the last two years but you kept believing in us and kept pushing us. Big part of the success from the club this year, and forever grateful that u made me part of it. All the best.”

Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy alongside teammates after Tottenham's victory in the final against Manchester United in Bilbao. Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on the podium after victory in the Europa League final. Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur celebrate the end of their 17-year trophy drought. PA
Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire with teammates after losing the final in Bilbao. Getty Images
Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, with Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, at the San Mames stadium. Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes acknowledges Manchester United fans. Getty Images
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim walks past the Europa League trophy. PA
Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson scores the winning goal in Bilbao. AFP
Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring. Reuters
Striker Dominic Solanke, signed last summer in a £65 million move from Bournemouth, said: “Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy.

“[I] won't ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure.

Postecoglou made a flying start to his reign by winning eight of his first 10 league game, propelling Spurs to the top of the table, although they could not maintain that momentum, eventually finishing fifth.

The following season was ravaged by injuries which meant Postecoglou was regularly without 10 players throughout a packed December and January schedule where Tottenham lost eight of their 11 league fixtures.

The Greek-born coach decided to focus all efforts on winning the Europa League which they managed, albeit in a match where Spurs managed a single shot on target, fulfilling his promise to deliver silverware in his second season.

Brennan Johnson's scruffy first-half goal was enough to beat United (who finished 15th in the Premier League) in a match devoid of quality and excitement between the two lowest-placed teams ever to contest a European final.

Postecoglou had insisted during a euphoric open-top bus parade in front of an estimated 220,000 people when he declared “season three is better than season two”, but chairman Daniel Levy had other ideas and has dismissed the man to deliver him a much-craved trophy.

“When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride,” Postecoglou said, via a statement from his agency CAA Base.

“The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.”

He added: “And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

“We are forever connected. Audere est Facere. Ange.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is reportedly leading the way as Postecoglou's potential replacement having led the Bees to promotion in 2021 and top-flight security since.

Fellow Premier League coaches Andoni Iraola, at Bournemouth, Crystal Palace's FA Cup-winning manager Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva at Fulham are also thought to be in the running.

