Tottenham 2024/25 season review and ratings: Johnson and Romero 8, Werner 3

Season synopsis

Premier League final position: 17th

FA Cup: Fourth round

League Cup: Semi-finals

Europa League: Winners, beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final

It's impossible to come to a consensus on Tottenham's season. Domestically, it was a train wreck - 17th in the league, 22 games lost – the most in a 38-game Premier League season by a side who were not relegated. They were also thrashed over two legs by Liverpool in the League Cup semi-finals. A total shambles.

In Europe, however, it was a completely different story. Spurs saved their best for the continent, pulling off superb wins away to Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League quarter and semi-finals before beating Manchester United in a scrappy final.

Brennan Johnson's goal in Bilbao secured Spurs a first trophy in 17 years. Winning the Europa League carried the added bonus of entry into next season's Uefa Champions League. It was their fourth victory over United this season, meaning 16% of Tottenham's wins in 2024/25 came against the club from Old Trafford.

So what would Spurs fans prefer? Fourth or fifth in the league, a decent cup run, and qualify for Europe, or finish one place above relegation and win a major trophy, finally getting that monkey off their back?

No doubt there are questions that need answering, deficiencies in the squad that need upgrading, tactics that need addressing. Ange Postecoglou's future is far from clear, and winning a trophy shouldn't absolve him of scrutiny, but few would blame the Australian if he walked, having made good on his promise to win a trophy in his second year.

Best performance of the season

Manchester City 0 Tottenham 4: In a league campaign drowning in disappointment, the undoubted highlight was an emphatic road victory that brought to an end City's 52-match unbeaten record at the Etihad Stadium.

James Maddison struck twice in seven first-half minutes before Pedro Porro rubbed salt in the wounds of his former club and Johnson completed the rout.

The win moved Spurs into the top six. That was to be their zenith as they tumbled down the table.

Worst performance of the season

Everton 3 Tottenham 2: To be brutally honest, there are too many to choose from in this category. The capitulation from 2-0 up against Brighton, the error-strewn 4-2 defeat to Wolves, but for sheer lack of fortitude, it has to be the defeat at Goodison.

Spurs were as hapless as they were hopeless, wasting opportunities and failing to do the fundamentals like track runners or put bodies on the line. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring on 13 minutes before Iliman Ndiaye sliced through the defence to double Everton's lead. An Archie Gray own goal seven minutes into first-half injury time compounded an awful first half.

Dejan Kulusevski pulled a goal back before former Toffee Richarlison gave the scoreline an air of respectability when there really was none.

Thriller of the season

Coventry City 1 Tottenham 2: It says something about Spurs' season that their most thrilling win came against second-tier opposition in the third round of the League Cup.

Championship club Coventry were well worth their lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante, having peppered Fraser Forster in the Tottenham goal throughout.

Spurs were living on the edge - a collision between Forster and defender Radu Dragusin that almost led to a second Coventry goal typifying their evening - before substitutes Djed Spence and Johnson scored on 88 and 92 minutes to spare their blushes.

Player of the season

Brennan Johnson: Spurs were blighted by injuries to key players - not least Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven - which may go some way to explaining an appalling defensive record. Dominic Solanke proved a capable signing after joining for a club record £55 million from Bournemouth; Spence showed huge improvement, while Gray seemed to fill in at every position bar goalkeeper. Lucas Bergvall, 19, looks to have a bright future ahead of him, too.

Porro was the one constant (49 games across competitions) and deserves special mention, but the award for Spurs' player of the season must go to Johnson. The winger suffered dog's abuse off fans early in the campaign. It became so bad that he even took himself off social media. Whether by fault or design, it made all the difference, and he ended the campaign as top scorer with 18 goals.

None were more important than the feather touch applied to win the Europa League final. Some call it scrappy; Spurs fans think it's the most beautiful sight they've seen.

Goal of the season

Yves Bissouma's banger against Everton was great individual skill, but for a team goal, it's hard to look past Wilson Odobert's second goal in a 3-1 victory against AZ.

Spurs were cruising at 2-0 up before the Dutch club pulled a goal back. Spurs have often been criticised for trying to play out from the back this season (with good reason) but when it works, it's a thing of beauty.

All of the back five, including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, touched the ball before Maddison showed ballerina skills to deceive his marker and advance up the pitch. The ball was eventually worked to the marauding Spence on the left, who crossed to Solanke, who's deft back-heel saw the ball land perfectly for Odobert to prod home. Pure 'Angeball'.

Ratings

Marks out of 10.

Manager

Ange Postecoglou - 7

May have had the last laugh by delivering - as promised - a trophy in his second season, and no doubt a spate of injuries seriously depleted his options, but he cannot be beyond reproach when judging Spurs' woeful domestic campaign.

Goalkeepers

Guglielmo Vicario - 6

Capable of the sublime and the stupid all in the same 90 minutes – never more evident than in his display in the Europa League final. If he was only half as good with his passing as he thinks he is, he would be only twice as good as he actually is.

Fraser Forster - 4

Called upon when Vicario was one of many players to be sidelined and failed to take his chance. On the receiving end of some humbling losses.

Antonin Kinsky - 5

Joined Spurs in January to help with a mounting injury crisis and a crisis of confidence in Spurs' other goalkeepers. Played six games with mixed performances.

Brandon Austin - 4

Was named man of the match in his lone league appearance, a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Defenders

Kevin Danso - 6

Was largely disappointing after signing on loan from Lens in February, but a towering defensive header in the dying seconds of the Europa League final, with Harry Maguire ready to pounce, made up for all of it.

Sergio Reguilon - 4

Spurs' forgotten man. Made five appearances, and none of them memorable.

Radu Dragusin - 4

Showed signs of promise after joining from Genoa last season but the Romanian went backwards this term.

Destiny Udogie - 7

Sidelined by injury for big chunks of the season, but the Italian defender is one of Spurs' most potent attacking threats when fit.

Archie Gray - 7

At various times, Gray has been deployed at right-back, left-back, centre-back, right and centre midfield. In all, made 45 appearances. A boy asked to do a man's job and he did it as well as any teenager could be expected.

Cristian Romero - 7.5

The Argentine is as good as any defender in world football on his day but concerns over his temperament and dallying on the ball persist. His horror show in the defeat to Wolves capped off a miserable week for him at club and international level and there were other examples of him losing his head when a calm one was needed. Was a colossus in the Europa League final, though.

Pedro Porro - 8

The Spaniard is scorer of the spectacular, as is evident in his strike away in Bodo that sent Spurs through to the Europa League final. As good a passer as anyone in the squad. Offers incision down the right and about as much stability at the back as you will get from a Spurs defender.

Djed Spence - 7

The club's most improved player. More often than not deployed at full-back but some observers see his future as part of a defensive back three alongside Romero and Micky van de Ven. Lightning quick and comfortable on the ball.

Ben Davies - 6

Was asked to fill the considerable shoes of Van de Ven during the Dutchman's prolonged absences.

Micky van de Ven - 7.5

A goal-line clearance in the Europa League final was the perfect end to an injury-hit campaign. Keep him, and Romero, fit and Spurs will surely improve next term.

Midfielders

Yves Bissouma - 6

Still a far cry from the box-to-box powerhouse he was at Brighton. Had an excellent Europa League final, though.

Pape Matar Sarr - 6

Suffered a dramatic loss of form after a promising start to the campaign. By far Spurs' best player in their Europa League triumph in a superb rearguard display against Manchester United.

James Maddison - 7

A decent goal return with 12 across competitions. An infuriating player who can carve open teams at his best and be a passenger at his worst.

Lucas Bergvall - 7

Probably played more games than he would have expected in his debut season, owing to Spurs' horrendous casualty list. Showed enough promise to expect big things in the future.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7

Another who saved his best for European nights. The Uruguayan is a handful on the deck and in the air but needs to take more games by the scruff of the neck.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7

Spurs' most creative player who is great at getting his team up the pitch. Cruelly robbed of a place in the Europa League final by injury.

Wilson Odobert - 6

Felt as though the Frenchman was underused in a season crying out for guile and creative flair.

Brennan Johnson - 8

Finished the season with Spurs fans singing him happy birthday after his Europa League final heroics. A far cry from the vitriol that came his way at the start of the season. Has a knack for arriving at the back post to score.

Timo Werner - 3

The German winger disappointed almost every chance he got.

Forwards

Dominic Solanke - 7.5

Answered critics who wondered if he was worth the money Spurs paid for him last summer. Excellent hold-up play, surprising pace and a threat in both boxes. Will want to improve on his 16 goals next term.

Son Heung-min - 7

Anyone who wasn't crying at the footage of Son embracing his elderly father after lifting the Europa League trophy has no soul. A quiet season by his high standards, but none deserved a title more than the South Korean.

Mathys Tel - 6

The French forward joined on loan from Bayern Munich in January and was asked to play mostly on the wing. A lively operator but maybe not done quite enough to convince to make the move permanent.

Richarlison - 7

Cops plenty of flack but in fairness to the Brazilian few put themselves about the pitch as much as him. Another who excelled in the Europa League title triumph.

