Manchester City 2024/25 season review and player ratings: Marmoush 7, Grealish 4, Foden 4

Season synopsis

Premier League final position: 3rd

Uefa Champions League: Knockout phase play-offs, lost 6-3 on aggregate to Real Madrid

FA Cup: Finalists, lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace

League Cup: Fourth Round, lost 2-1 to Tottenham (A)

Given their recent history of almost constant success, it's hard to view Manchester City's 2024/25 campaign as anything other than one of failure.

Their league form dipped horribly after a season-ending injury to key midfielder Rodri before a late rally to secure third place.

There was little respite in the domestic cups, with an early exit in the League Cup and a chastening FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace ending any lingering hopes of silverware.

City's Champions League campaign never got going and a heavy knockout phase defeat to Real Madrid felt inevitable by the time it came around.

With club stalwarts like Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker leaving, several formerly key players out of favour, and a group of January recruits still trying to find their feet, City suddenly feels like a team in transition.

With more ins and outs expected in the summer it's vital they rediscover their Midas touch in the market. A big test awaits City's new sporting director Hugo Viana.

Then, of course, there is the matter of the 115 charges hanging over the club for alleged financial transgressions. The former Manchester United player and prominent pundit Gary Neville this week said it was a “disgrace” that the case is yet to be resolved heading into the summer.

Best performance of the season

Man City 4-0 Newcastle: Omar Marmoush scored a 14-minute hat-trick as City blew Newcastle away 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in February.

Given City's struggles, the Magpies had high hopes of improving on their dismal record at the Etihad but ran into an inspired Marmoush and a City side looking more like their old selves. James McAtee added the fourth late on with Newcastle "painful to watch", according to boss Eddie Howe.

Worst performance of the season

Man City 1-2 Man Utd: Take your pick really. The 4-0 home thrashing by Spurs, the 5-1 hammering at Arsenal, the Feyenoord game or any number of late collapses. Let's settle on this December 15 capitulation against City's hated rivals United. The hosts never played well but had victory within their grasp before folding late in the day. Bruno Fernandes (pen) and Amad Diallo scored in the space of a few minutes to complete a dramatic turnaround in front of a stunned and angry Etihad Stadium.

Thriller of the season

Man City 2-2 Arsenal: Before City's form nosedived they battled back to snatch a late draw against Arsenal, their closest rivals in the last two seasons, in one of the best games from the first part of the season. City led through Erling Haaland then trailed to goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel before Leandro Trossard saw red for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. The Gunners dug in bravely to preserve their advantage until John Stones bundled home City's 28th effort on goal deep into injury time. Haaland told Mikel Arteta to “stay humble”, words fed back to him with interest when Arsenal demolished City 5-1 in the reverse fixture.

Player of the season

Josko Gvardiol: The Croatian has enjoyed a strong individual season during a difficult campaign for the team. His versatility has been a plus, with him splitting his playing time between left-back and, with increasing maturity, as a centre-back. At 23, there is still plenty more to come.

Goal of the season

Omar Marmoush v Bournemouth: Given too much space and time but how he took advantage. Absolutely unstoppable effort from the Egyptian.

Manager

Pep Guardiola – 5

For the first time in a very long time the Catalan managerial great looked fallible. Rodri's injury threw his plans into disarray and for months City looked like one of the poorest coached outfits in the division as their attacking output shrivelled and teams repeatedly killed them in transition. That's not to mention the numerous panic-stricken late collapses. There are too many stats to mention, but if it is a negative one pertaining to Guardiola's managerial record then it likely happened in 2024/25.

Goalkeepers

Ederson – 6

Niggles and talk of a move to Saudi Arabia have followed him around this season. Deserves a solid rating if only for his four Premier League assists.

Stefan Ortega – 5

Had opportunities but was unconvincing. Drew his manager's rage after the draw at Brentford and shipped five against Arsenal.

Defenders

Kyle Walker - 3

Former captain looked a shadow of himself before being farmed out on loan to AC Milan.

Matheus Nunes - 5.5

Signed as a midfielder but deployed at right-back, the Portuguese was hammered by his manager in the media on one occasion but kept plugging away in his new role.

Manuel Akanji – 4.5

Nowhere near as reliable as last season in terms of availability or performance levels.

Ruben Dias – 5

Another player who struggled for form and fitness. Did belatedly find both at the end of the season and partnership with Gvardiol bodes well for next year.

John Stones – 4

Still a magnificent player but his body is letting him down.

Abdukodir Khusanov – 5

Did well to recover from a nightmarish full league debut. Has raw materials to work with, but a long way to go.

Nathan Ake – 4

Simply missed too many games.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey – 5.5

Academy prospect thrown in at the deep end. Could do with a loan to develop further.

Josko Gvardiol – 7

Put an error-strewn start to the season behind him to emerge with plenty of credit. Looked better in his preferred centre-back role.

Nico O'Reilly – 7

Made a terrific contribution and scored vital goals – particularly in the FA Cup – playing out of position at left-back. Looks ready for more minutes.

Midfielders

Ilkay Gundogan – 5

Looked shot at the start of the season and through the grim winter months but managed to finish strongly.

Mateo Kovacic – 6

Played in most of the games – the good, the bad and the ugly. At times part of the problem but deserves praise for sticking at it. Chipped in with seven goals as well.

Bernardo Silva – 6

Again a victim of his own versatility as he was asked to plug gaps week in and week out. Unsurprisingly, his creativity dimmed but earns credit for his effort and sacrifice.

Nico Gonzalez – 6

One of the more successful January signings, Nico showed flashes of his quality but was used sparingly in the closing stages of the season.

James McAtee – 5.5

Talent is there to see but not fully trusted by Guardiola. May need to look elsewhere.

Phil Foden – 4

Astonishing drop off after a stellar 2023/24. Needs to regroup over the summer and hopefully we will see the Foden of old next term.

Kevin De Bruyne – 4

World-class ability remains but has lost that change of gear that was so crucial to his impact on games. Serie A could suit him well at this stage.

Savinho – 4.5

Ultimately flattered to deceive. Ability is there but so rarely impacted games.

Jeremy Doku – 4.5

See above.

Jack Grealish – 4

Completely frozen out by Guardiola. Needs a move immediately to salvage his career.

Forwards

Omar Marmoush – 7

Thrown into a mid-season crisis, the Egyptian coped admirably and showed plenty of promise. Hopes are high he can have an even bigger impact next term.

Erling Haaland – 6.5

Started the season strongly but – like so many of his teammates – fell below his own lofty standards. Still managed 31 goals across all competitions.

