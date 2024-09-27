Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City star Rodri out for the season with ACL injury

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> midfielder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/24/rodri-how-manchester-city-can-cope-without-injured-star/" target="_blank">Rodri</a> has been ruled out for the rest of the season, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday. The club have now learnt the influential Spain international suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/22/man-city-rescue-point-in-thriller-against-arsenal-thanks-to-last-gasp-john-stones-goal/" target="_blank">last Sunday’s 2-2 draw</a> with Premier League title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The 28-year-old has undergone surgery and will not be available again until next season. "Surgery this morning, ACL and next season he will be here," said Guardiola. "This season is over. Unfortunately we got the worst but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery step by step. "What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player. But the others can all together replace what Rodri has given since his arrival to us. We will have to do it as a team and find a way to play a lot of matches without an important player for us. <b>"</b>If we don’t win then it is because of Rodri. We are stronger with him and stronger with [Nathan] Ake and [Oscar] Bobb and Kevin [De Bruyne] but that is what it is. We don’t want it but it is football. As a club we have magnificent players and we will find a solution." Asked if City would sign a replacement in the January window, Guardiola added: "We will talk, we will see what is going on. We have time to see." Rodri's injury, sustained in an innocuous tussle with Thomas Partey, was one of several flashpoints in a heated game between the two rivals. City's players accused Arsenal of consistently bending the rules as they sought to hold on to their 2-1 lead after Leandro Trossard had been sent off. Erling Haaland, in particular, was fired up and involved in a running battle with the Arsenal players. He threw the ball into Gabriel's head after John Stones' last-gasp goal made it 2-2. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, formerly an assistant to Guardiola, was asked on Friday whether the rivalry had damaged their relationship. But Arteta said: "I love him, I respect him, I admire him and his team and everything that he does. This is sport and a personal relationship. "If my relationship has to be damaged because one draws and the other one wins when we play against each other, the amount of times that we have lost, then I wouldn’t talk to him anymore. "It’s sport and it will never get in the way of a personal relationship for sure.”