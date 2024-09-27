Rodri of Manchester City talks to Pep Guardiola after leaving the pitch injured during the game against Arsenal. Getty Images
Rodri of Manchester City talks to Pep Guardiola after leaving the pitch injured during the game against Arsenal. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City star Rodri out for the season with ACL injury

Key midfielder undergoes surgery after damaging his knee in 2-2 draw with Arsenal

The National

September 27, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal