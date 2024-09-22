Man City rescue point in thriller against Arsenal thanks to last-gasp John Stones goal

A John Stones goal deep into injury-time rescued a point for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City </a>against 10-man Arsenal after a breathless Premier League battle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. It looked like the reigning champions were set to lose for the first time this season – after four straight wins – when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/14/premier-league-haaland-sends-manchester-city-clear-at-top-as-forest-stun-liverpool/" target="_blank">Erling Haaland</a>'s early goal was cancelled out by a stunning Riccardo Calafiori finish and Gabriel's header. The turning point of the match had arrived in first-half injury-time with the Gunners 2-1 up when Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away and delaying a free-kick. It resulted in the second half becoming a defence versus attack training session with Arsenal lining-up in a 6-3-0 formation deep in their own half and City struggling to find a way through. And it looked like Arsenal were set to win at the Etihad for first time in any competition since 2015 and land an early blow in the title battle. But eight minutes into added time, when substitute Stones' shot hit the back of the net after a scramble in the box to earn City a point which takes them back to the top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool. A point will feel like a defeat for Arsenal after such a heroic second-half defensive display which leaves Mikel Arteta's men in fourth place, two points shy of City. “You are frustrated that you don't get to start in these big games and before the game I tried to channel it and have a positive attitude if needed to come on,” said Stones. “Over the years we have learnt as a team to stick together, no matter who is playing and to always be ready – I'm sure you have heard the manager say that plenty of times. “I came on and tried to be inside the box for more crosses. One dropped to me and thankfully I put it in the back of the net. I'm really pleased to have scored the goal like that.” City were without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Arsenal lacked the influence of Martin Odegaard but this was a fiery contest far removed from last season's tense goalless draw between the sides. There were fireworks within seconds of kick-off as Rodri went down requiring treatment after an off-the-ball collision with Kai Havertz. City took the lead after nine minutes when Savinho threaded a ball through the defence for Haaland who showed his usual ruthless composure to charge through and finish confidently past David Raya. It was the Norwegian's 100th goal for City in all competitions, coming from just 105 games. His Premier League tally for this season is already at the 10-goal mark after five matches. City almost doubled their advantage soon after as Ilkay Gundogan struck the post from a free-kick but they suffered a blow in the 21st minute when key midfielder Rodri went down with what looked like a potentially serious knee injury after jostling with Thomas Partey at a set-piece. And things went from bad to worse for Pep Guardiola's side when Calafiori curled a wonderful finish past Ederson from outside the box on what was the Italian's full debut. Having already gone close with a header earlier in the half, Gunners defender Gabriel then repeated the trick one-minute into first-half injury-time only this time finding the back of the net from a Bukayo Saka corner. But disaster was to strike for the visitors before the referee could blow for half-time. Trossard, booked earlier for a tug on Savinho, was penalised for barging into the back of Bernardo Silva. As the whistle blew he booted the ball away in frustration and – as his teammate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/arsenal-settle-for-point-against-brighton-after-harsh-declan-rice-red-card/" target="_blank">Declan Rice found out against Brighton</a> last month – that is enough to earn a yellow card. “After what happened we went 2-1 up – it was a different story and I prefer not to make any comment about that [Leandro Trossard's red card],” said Gunners manager Arteta after the match. “Obviously, it is already a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men. It is unbelievable what we have done. “It is obvious what happened when they made that decision, but it doesn't deserve my comment. I don't want to ruin anything else off the pitch.” Arteta did say that his team's second-half efforts made him “proud” with City laying siege to the Arsenal goal but finding the red wall in front of them almost impenetrable. It looked like it would not be City's day when Josko Gvardiol's volley was saved by Raya but substitute Stones would have the final say.