John Stones celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024. AFP

Sport

Football

Man City rescue point in thriller against Arsenal thanks to last-gasp John Stones goal

Substitute's finish deep into stoppage time earns Pep Guardiola's side 2-2 draw at the Etihad

Gareth Cox

September 22, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal