Premier League: Haaland sends Manchester City clear at top as Forest stun Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brentford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 14, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS. .

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brentford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 14, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith ED Show more