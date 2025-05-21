Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, hugs Omar Marmoush as he leaves the field during the win over Bournemouth. PA
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, hugs Omar Marmoush as he leaves the field during the win over Bournemouth. PA

Sport

Football

Omar Marmoush's stunner, Kevin De Bruyne's Etihad farewell and a vital win for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side edge closer to Champions League qualification and are boosted by Rodri's return

The National

May 21, 2025