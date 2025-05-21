Europa League final: Man United reap rewards of Noussair Mazraoui's cool consistency

This has been Manchester United’s worst season in England’s top division since relegation in 1974, but joy and drama have prevailed in an exciting Uefa Europa League run as United face Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s final in Bilbao. It’s a huge game for both clubs, a chance of a trophy and qualification for next season’s Champions League. There have been individuals who deserve credit from this otherwise misfiring team. Bruno Fernandes has again been by far the best player, but of the signings made in time for this season, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/14/moroccos-noussair-mazraoui-ready-to-give-everything-to-win-trophies-with-man-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/14/moroccos-noussair-mazraoui-ready-to-give-everything-to-win-trophies-with-man-united/">Noussair Mazraoui</a>, 27, is the one who has most impressed. The Netherlands-born Moroccan came <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/moroccos-noussair-mazraoui-is-a-player-who-can-find-solutions-for-manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/moroccos-noussair-mazraoui-is-a-player-who-can-find-solutions-for-manchester-united/">from Bayern Munich </a>– and has been the most consistent defender this season too. If <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/hakimi-mazraoui-and-abde-look-to-lead-moroccan-clean-sweep-of-uefa-titles/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/hakimi-mazraoui-and-abde-look-to-lead-moroccan-clean-sweep-of-uefa-titles/">Mazraoui</a> starts as expected, it will be his 56th club game of the season a big step up given he averaged 27 at Bayern and 32 per campaign once he had established himself at Ajax before that. He’s only been booked three times in all those games this term and played all 120 minutes in the FA Cup matches against Arsenal and Fulham. Multiple insiders on the football side at United say Mazraoui is the best signing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United </a>have made for years. There are several reasons for this. Mazraoui is technically secure on the ball with both feet, he dribbles well out of pressure, and his game understanding has impressed teammates and coaches. United knew they were getting a good player, but have been surprised at how agile and aggressive Mazraoui has been, how strong he is. He is also versatile and can play right-back, full-back and central-defender. He’s a full-back that both cuts inside and plays midfield – both high and low. Like a modern-day Denis Irwin, United’s legendary full-back, Mazraoui is consistent week after week, with 7 and 8/10 performances. He is quiet, popular among his teammates, respectful and unassuming. His teammates trust him with the ball and know that he’ll be calm when they pass to him under pressure. “When you consider that he’s played for Ajax and Bayern Munich, there’s no ego at all with him,” one source told <i>The National</i>. “We’ve been crying out for players like that. “As a player he’s extremely technical and that’s one reason why he’s been used as a forward by Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim. “He’s top under pressure which is a big attribute to have when you consider the number of teams that both press aggressively and man to man. “When you press man to man, you’re only as good as your weakest presser but it’s never Nous. He’s conscientious, he’s a good athlete.” A devout Muslim, Mazraoui played games every three days and trained every day while fasting during Ramadan. He never complained, he never does. He simply does what is asked of him at a club where he’s desperate to do well and add to the four domestic titles he won in the Netherlands (three) and Germany. Mazraoui has played most of his games as a right-back, with Diogo Dalot on the opposite side, though he’s been as adept playing there or in the right central defensive role in coach Amorim’s favoured 3-5-2 formation. Considering how many games he’s played, Mazraoui has not made many mistakes and continues to be steady, a link player who pops up with the odd attacking moment – like when he hit the crossbar with a beautiful strike from distance the last time United played in Bilbao. It was hardly likely to go in: he hasn’t scored for two years. Earlier in the game, he played a wonderful ball which led to a United penalty and towards the Europa League final in the same city. Mazraoui has played 90 minutes in 10 of the club’s 14 unbeaten Europa League games on the way to Bilbao. He had to leave Old Trafford at half-time during the Lyon quarter-final second leg to attend to a personal issue when United were leading 2-0: Lyon then scored four goals before United’s most dramatic comeback in years and a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/">5-4 win after extra time</a>. This has been a problem season for United, but Mazraoui hasn’t been one of them – an example of positive recruitment at a club which has signed too many players who haven’t worked out in the last decade. United have been burnt buying talents from big clubs including Bayern Munich but Mazraoui has bucked the trend. Ten Hag was the man who pushed hardest to sign him and while some of the other signings on the Dutchman’s watch failed, Mazraoui has justified the confidence shown in him.