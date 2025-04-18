Harry Maguire celebrates following Manchester United's 5-4 victory over Lyon in their second leg Europa League quarter-final at the Old Trafford. PA

Sport

Football

Harry Maguire: Lyon game pretty much sums up my six years at Manchester United

United trailed 4-2 on 113 minutes as they faced elimination from the Europa League. By full time, Maguire was celebrating scoring the winning goal

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

April 18, 2025