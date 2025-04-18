Premier League predictions: Liverpool to lash Leicester as Man United aim to carry momentum forward

Brighton's hopes of gaining ground in the race for European places took a hit when they were lucky to cling on for a point against a practically relegated Leicester City, though Joao Pedro managed to keep up his impressive record of penalties converted with both Brighton goals. Brentford all but ended any remaining title hopes Arsenal harboured with a battling 1-1 draw at the Emirates. Yoane Wissa continued his excellent season, scoring his 15th Premier League goal of the campaign. <b>Prediction: Brentford 1 Brighton 1</b> Palace have suffered back-to-back defeats from their trips to Manchester City and Newcastle United, conceding 10 goals in the process. The Eagles face a Bournemouth side who ended an eight-match run without a win with a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Monday to keep the Cherries eighth in the Premier League table. <b>Prediction: Crystal Palace 0 Bournemouth 1</b> Manchester City's hopes of playing Uefa Champions League football next season received a shot in the arm as Pep Guardiola's side dismantled Palace 5-2 last time out, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/12/omar-marmoush-stands-tall-as-manchester-city-find-their-groove/" target="_blank">with Omar Marmoush among the City scorers</a>. The result kept City in fifth place - which should be enough to secure Champions League football - if they can keep their noses in front of Chelsea, who are a point behind. Everton returned to winning ways by clipping the wings of high-flying Nottingham Forest thanks to a 94th-minute Abdoulaye Doucoure winner last time out. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Man City 2</b> The Hammers were unlucky not to come away with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/13/virgil-van-dijk-to-the-rescue-as-liverpool-take-another-step-towards-premier-league-title/" target="_blank">at least a point against Liverpool last Sunday</a>, with Graham Potter's side asking plenty of questions of the champions-elect. Southampton still need a point to avoid being the worst team in Premier League history outright – but it's hard to see them managing even that in their final run of games. <b>Prediction: West Ham 3 Southampton 0</b> Villa became the third English club to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/psg-and-barcelona-book-champions-league-semi-final-spots-despite-second-leg-defeats/" target="_blank"> beat Paris Saint-Germain this season</a> with a 3-2 win at Villa Park on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to prevent Unai Emery's side from crashing out of the Uefa Champions League. Thoughts now turn to the Premier League and the battle for fifth place. Villa are locked on 54 points with Chelsea and face a rampaging Newcastle team in full flow. Since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/17/newcastle-league-cup-hero-dan-burn-i-feel-like-im-dreaming/" target="_blank">winning the League Cup on March 16</a>, the Magpies have won four league games on the spin, bagging 14 goals in the process including a 5-0 rout of Palace on Wednesday. They are third in the table, four points off second-placed Arsenal. <b>Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 2</b> Fulham's undoing this campaign has been an inability to string a winning sequence together. The ninth-placed Cottagers are one of three clubs on 48 points and are likely out of the running to secure European football. Sixth-placed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/" target="_blank">Chelsea</a>, on the other hand, have designs on reining in the teams above them in the hopes of gaining entry to next season's Champions League. The Blues need to return to winning ways though, having drawn their last two. <b>Prediction: Fulham 0 Chelsea 2</b> Arsenal will hope to avoid being brought down to earth after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/" target="_blank">their heroics in Madrid on Wednesday</a> saw them eliminate the European champions to set up a semi-final showdown against PSG. Bukayo Saka scored and missed a penalty in that game, but the Arsenal forward's return from injury is a welcome boon as the Gunners look to hold on to second place. Third-bottom Ipswich are still not mathematically down but defeat will only push the Tractor Boys one step closer to a Championship return. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 0 Arsenal 4</b> Manchester United pulled off a memorable <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/europa-league-maguire-scores-dramatic-late-winner-as-man-united-and-tottenham-secure-semi-final-spots/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/europa-league-maguire-scores-dramatic-late-winner-as-man-united-and-tottenham-secure-semi-final-spots/">comeback win against Lyon on Thursday</a>, a performance that midfielder Kobbie Mainoo hopes "can bring so much momentum" to the club as we enter the final stretch of the season. United trailed 4-2 in extra time of their Europa League quarter-final second leg but goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mainoo and Harry Magurie ensured United still have a chance of lifting silverware this season. Wolves' 4-2 victory over Tottenham last week saw the Molineux side set a club record four Premier League wins in a row. <b>Prediction: Man United 2 Wolves 2</b> Leicester showed true grit to secure a point against Brighton last weekend, but it's a case of too little, too late for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side. Liverpool are stuttering towards the finish line, needing a last-minute Virgil van Dijk winner to finally see off West Ham at Anfield. The Reds are 13 points clear at the top and need only two more victories to be confirmed as champions. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Liverpool 4</b> Tottenham secured a semi-final spot in the Europa League with a composed 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. It's been 17 years since the North London club last lifted a trophy, and given their miserable league form – Spurs' defeat at Wolves on Sunday was their 17th in the league this campaign – Thursday's victory offered a welcome distraction. Third-placed Forest suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season when they lost to a late Everton winner. Nuno Espirito Santo will look to do a number on the club that unceremoniously sacked him four years ago. <b>Prediction: Tottenham 0 Nottingham Forest 1</b>