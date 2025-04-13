Virgil Van Dijk to the rescue as Liverpool take another step towards Premier League title

Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner as Liverpool resumed their march towards a second Premier League with a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday as Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season. Salah celebrated his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/11/mohamed-salah-signs-liverpool-contract-extension/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/11/mohamed-salah-signs-liverpool-contract-extension/">two-year contract extension </a>with an assist for Luis Diaz's opener, with the strike marking the Egyptian's 45th goal involvement of the Premier League season, breaking the record for a 38-game campaign. However, West Ham did not let Liverpool get away from them and grabbed an equaliser in the 86th minute when their sustained pressure led to Andy Robertson scoring an own goal while trying to clear a cross. However, Liverpool restored their lead when Van Dijk headed home from a corner in the 89th minute, giving them a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the standings with six games left. West Ham are 17th with 35 points. A record-equalling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/mohamed-salah-breaks-more-records-as-liverpool-inch-closer-to-premier-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/mohamed-salah-breaks-more-records-as-liverpool-inch-closer-to-premier-league-title/">20th English top flight title </a>could come as early as next Sunday if Liverpool win at Leicester and Arsenal lose away to Ipswich. The stage was set before kick-off for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah </a>to be the hero as the Egyptian was given a huge ovation just days after ending speculation over his future by signing a new contract. Salah started with the intention of making sure he was the focus of attention as young left-back Ollie Scarles struggled to cope with the Premier League's top scorer. The 32-year-old has failed to score in seven of his last eight Liverpool games as his sensational early season form has failed off. But he still managed to set a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/25/mohamed-salahs-incredible-stats-at-liverpool-this-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/25/mohamed-salahs-incredible-stats-at-liverpool-this-season/">new Premier League record </a>by registering his 45th goal or assist of the campaign, the most ever in a 38-game season. Salah outmuscled Scarles on the touchline and sprinted clear before an inch-perfect cross for Diaz allowed the Colombian to tap in for his 15th goal of the season on 18 minutes. West Ham had a series of chances to take at least a point. The fatigue that has seen Liverpool struggle in recent times was evident and they had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for moving another three points closer to the title. Alisson brilliantly tipped Mohammed Kudus' attempted chip onto the bar with the visitors first serious attack. Jarrod Bowen had West Ham's best chance to level when he failed to beat Alisson when one-on-one with the Brazilian before he turned away another powerful drive by Kudus. When West Ham did finally find the net, it was thanks to two of Liverpool's most experienced defenders. Robertson and Van Dijk both went for the same ball and the Scotland captain diverted Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross into his own net. The goal suddenly sparked Liverpool into life after a listless second half as Diaz's deflected effort went over the bar. Van Dijk took just three minutes to make amends for the equaliser as he powered in Mac Allister's corner. The Dutchman kissed the badge in celebration in a potential nod to him reportedly being close to following Salah in signing a new contract. There was still more drama to come as Niclas Fullkrug hit the bar for West Ham in stoppage time. But Liverpool held out to take another step towards the title in Arne Slot's first season in charge. Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, denying the hosts the chance to inject momentum into their bid for a place in next season's Champions League. The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca's men when they raced into a 2-0 lead after Paraguay striker Julio Enciso steered home a cross by right back Ben Johnson in the 19th minute and 12 minutes later, Enciso repaid the favour, crossing for Johnson to head past Robert Sanchez. An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute. The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots for the time being. Ipswich remained in 18th place and almost certain to return to the second tier next season.