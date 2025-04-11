Mohamed Salah signs Liverpool contract extension

Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool, ending speculation that the Egyptian forward would leave the club this summer for the Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old's previous deal was scheduled to expire at the end of June with player and club seemingly at an impasse over agreeing fresh terms on a new contract. He has been allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs since January 1 and could have walked away from Liverpool for in the summer. However, Friday's announcement has put an end to speculation as to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah's</a> future. The new deal commits him to Anfield until 2027, and, assuming he sees it through, will see him complete 10 years on Merseyside. "Of course I'm very excited – we have a great team now," said Salah. "Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. "I have played eight years here, hopefully it's going to be 10. I'm enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here. "I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies." Salah has proven himself one of the greatest signings in the club's history after joining from Italian club Roma in 2017 for €42 million. In 393 appearances for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/">Liverpool</a>, Salah has scored 243 goals and provided 109 assists, marking him out as one of the best players in world football. His <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/mohamed-salah-breaks-more-records-as-liverpool-inch-closer-to-premier-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/08/mohamed-salah-breaks-more-records-as-liverpool-inch-closer-to-premier-league-title/">form this season</a> only highlighted why Liverpool were so keen to keep him – and why clubs in Saudi Arabia, most notably Al Ittihad – were keen to pounce should no accord be reached. In an interview with Piers Morgan aired in late January, Saudi Arabia's sports minster Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said he would love to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah</a> play in his country, adding that he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/31/sports-minister-wants-to-see-most-high-profile-muslim-player-mohamed-salah-play-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/31/sports-minister-wants-to-see-most-high-profile-muslim-player-mohamed-salah-play-in-saudi-arabia/">"ticks all the boxes"</a>. Salah has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season, including 27 in the Premier League as the Reds chase a 20th top-flight title. Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining. During his time at Anfield, Salah has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Uefa Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Salah sits third in Liverpool's all-time top scorer list with 243 goals, behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. The Egyptian star has the joint-most goals scored by an international player (184) in the Premier League and also the most goal contributions in a 38-game season (44). The announcement will come as a huge relief to Liverpool supporters fearful they might lose their best player. Salah has been unusually vocal this season, often telling media that his time at the club was running down. The protracted drama has played out all season. As recently as January, Salah said he and Liverpool were “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/">far away from any progress</a>” on a new contract and that he was in his “last six months” at the club. Salah was one of three key Liverpool players who will be out of contract this summer, along with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Netherlands defender Van Dijk has said there has been progress on talks over a new deal but Alexander-Arnold has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/liverpool-v-everton-arne-slot-says-trent-alexander-arnold-focused-on-getting-fit-not-madrid-transfer-talk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/liverpool-v-everton-arne-slot-says-trent-alexander-arnold-focused-on-getting-fit-not-madrid-transfer-talk/">heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid</a>.