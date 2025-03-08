Mohamed Salah breaks more records as Liverpool inch closer to Premier League title

Mohamed Salah continued his sizzling form to help Liverpool recover from an early jolt and secure a 3-1 win against Southampton that lifted the Premier League leaders 16 points clear at the top on Saturday. Arne Slot's side were rocked by Will Smallbone's first half opener for bottom of the table Southampton at Anfield. But Liverpool recovered after half-time and Darwin Nunez equalised before earning the penalty that Salah converted to put them ahead. Salah netted another penalty to reach <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/25/mohamed-salahs-incredible-stats-at-liverpool-this-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/25/mohamed-salahs-incredible-stats-at-liverpool-this-season/">32 goals in all competitions </a>this season as the Reds edged closer to a record-equalling 20th English title and their first since 2020. Slot's men have 70 points after 29 games, while second-placed Arsenal have 54 but two games in hand. It was a different tale earlier in the match as Smallbone stunned the crowd at a sun-drenched Anfield with a goal for the visitors in first-half injury time, when a mix-up between Reds goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw the ball fall invitingly to Smallbone, who scored from an angle. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/16/mohamed-salah-on-target-again-as-liverpool-edge-out-wolves-to-maintain-grip-on-premier-league-title-race/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/16/mohamed-salah-on-target-again-as-liverpool-edge-out-wolves-to-maintain-grip-on-premier-league-title-race/">league leaders</a> thoroughly dominated after the break and Nunez levelled in the 51st minute after Luis Diaz worked the ball past two Southampton defenders before teeing up the Uruguayan who slotted home from close range. Nunez drew a penalty three minutes later when Smallbone caught him on the back of the ankle in the box, and Salah unleashed a blistering shot from the spot past Aaron Ramsdale into the inside side netting. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah </a>ensured Liverpool's lead with a second penalty in the 87th minute after a handball from Yukinari Sugawara. Salah moved to third in Liverpool's all-time top scorer list with 242 goals, behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. More records <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/liverpool-v-man-city-mohamed-salah-hails-incredible-reds-after-win-extends-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/liverpool-v-man-city-mohamed-salah-hails-incredible-reds-after-win-extends-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/">came Salah's way</a> in what is turning out to be a stupendous season. The Egyptian star now has the joint most goals scored by an international player (184) in the Premier League and also the most goal contributions in a 38-game season (44). After the match, Salah revealed Slot, who was serving the final game of his touchline suspension in the Main Stand, was understandably unhappy during half-time. "It was a bit of frustration (at half-time). His head was going for us. We were sloppy and slow in the first half. I don't think we played good today. If you want to win the Champions League or Premier League you have to win these games like that," Salah told Premier League Productions. The match marked Liverpool's only Premier League game in March due to a busy month that features appearances in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/06/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-hails-best-goalkeeper-in-the-world-alisson-becker-after-psg-heroics/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/06/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-hails-best-goalkeeper-in-the-world-alisson-becker-after-psg-heroics/">Champions League round of 16</a>, the League Cup final and the FA Cup quarter-finals plus the international break. Meanwhile, a chipped finish from Ismaila Sarr late in the second half gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 home win over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town, with the visitors left to rue a slew of missed chances. The win moves the Eagles to 11th place on 39 points, while Ipswich remain in the bottom three in 18th spot on 17 points, five behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who face Everton later on Saturday.