Arne Slot challenge to Mohamed Salah: Help Liverpool lift trophies this season and win Ballon d’Or

Arne Slot has challenged Mohamed Salah to maintain his current sensational form and help Liverpool secure major silverware this season, which in turn will propel the Egyptian into Ballon d’Or contention. The Dutch manager also reiterated his hope that Salah will eventually sign a new contract and extend what has been an extraordinarily successful stay on Merseyside. Salah scored one and set up the other in Sunday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/liverpool-v-man-city-mohamed-salah-hails-incredible-reds-after-win-extends-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/23/liverpool-v-man-city-mohamed-salah-hails-incredible-reds-after-win-extends-lead-at-top-of-premier-league/">2-0 win at Manchester City</a> on Sunday that helped extend Liverpool's lead over second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to 11 points, although the Gunners do have a game in hand. It was the 32-year-old's 30th goal across all competitions this season while Salah also tops both the Premier League scorers and assists charts with 25 and 16, respectively. Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/champions-league-real-madrid-face-derby-against-atletico-liverpool-draw-psg/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/champions-league-real-madrid-face-derby-against-atletico-liverpool-draw-psg/">Uefa Champions League last 16</a> – having finished top in the revamped group stage – and face Newcastle United in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium next month. And Slot believes that Salah will be in the running for his first ever <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/ballon-dor-2024-rodri-manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/ballon-dor-2024-rodri-manchester-city/">Ballon d’Or</a> award if his performances lead to Liverpool winning trophies. “It's a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he is doing well and we are doing well but for him to stay in that discussion, he should bring in the same performances as he's done for seven or eight months now,” said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/25/arne-slot-confident-of-being-named-new-liverpool-manager/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/25/arne-slot-confident-of-being-named-new-liverpool-manager/">former Feyenoord coach</a> ahead of Wednesday's league game against fifth-placed Newcastle United at Anfield. “In general, someone who wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well so it's a great challenge that is in front of us and in front of him. “What I like is that he takes this challenge by not only scoring a big goal and a great assist against Man City but he also wanted the team to win because his defensive work rate, especially in the second half was outstanding. “I think that is what it takes for us to have a chance of winning something and if we as a team can win something, he will have a far better chance to win the Ballon d'Or.” Despite a trophy and goal-laden spell at Liverpool, Salah has yet to scoop the award given to world football's best player, finishing a career-high of fifth in both 2019 and 2022. The Ballon d'Or has been dominated by twin greats <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/13/inter-miami-fall-short-in-mls-cup-but-fifa-recognise-benefit-of-the-messi-effect-for-expanded-club-world-cup/\\=\\" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/13/inter-miami-fall-short-in-mls-cup-but-fifa-recognise-benefit-of-the-messi-effect-for-expanded-club-world-cup/\\=\\">Lionel Messi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/05/cristiano-ronaldo-at-40-forty-facts-about-the-greatest-scorer-in-history/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/05/cristiano-ronaldo-at-40-forty-facts-about-the-greatest-scorer-in-history/">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> who have won the award 13 times between them since 2008 while also finishing second a further 11 occasions. Slot, though, refused to be drawn into whether Salah's achievements mean he should be spoken about in the same bracket as the Argentine and Portuguese attackers. “It's so difficult to compare players with each other and it's not fair to anyone,” said Slot. “Mo has had his own career and he has been outstanding. “[He] has had some outstanding seasons here at Liverpool and we hope he can continue this for a longer period of time but first he needs to extend his contract. You guys don't ask me about that any more, so that's a positive!” Questions to Slot about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/">Salah's contract situation</a> have been relentless all season with the Egyptian's current deal coming to an end after the current campaign. It seems clear that the choice for Salah is simple: remain at Liverpool for a ninth season, at least, or move to the Middle East and become the latest superstar name to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/cristiano-ronaldo-my-dream-is-to-win-acl-with-al-nassr-and-for-spl-to-compete-with-biggest-leagues/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/cristiano-ronaldo-my-dream-is-to-win-acl-with-al-nassr-and-for-spl-to-compete-with-biggest-leagues/">join Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League</a>. When asked if Salah's form this season has made negotiations between club and player more difficult, Slot insisted it is best for all concerned that the attacker's performance levels remain high. “You can look at that in both ways because the better he does the more expensive he may become but if he was doing bad, we would be having second thoughts about extending his contract,” added Slot. “For everyone it is the best that he brings in the performances he is now. “Maybe for the one that has to pay him it isn't the best but for everyone else it is the best because if you want to play at this club you need to be at his level otherwise you are almost useless to play at this club. “We only need players that are at the top of their game because this is one of the best if not the best club in the world to play for. He needs to have these performances to play here and hopefully to extend here.”