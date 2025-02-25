Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their Premier League win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025. Victory took the Merseysiders 11 points clear at the top of the table. AFP

Premier League predictions: Liverpool too strong for Newcastle, Spurs and Man City in for a thriller

We pick out the winners and losers from the midweek English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

February 25, 2025