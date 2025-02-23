Alexander Isak, centre, scored a first-half double as Newcastle United defeated Nottingham Forest 4-3 in the Premier League on February 23, 2025. AFP

Sport

Football

Alexander Isak hits double as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest in seven-goal Premier League thriller

Swedish striker’s two goals help Magpies move up to fifth in table after 4-3 win

Gareth Cox

February 23, 2025