Alexander Isak hits double as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest in seven-goal Premier League thriller

Alexander Isak hit a first-half double as Newcastle United resisted a Nottingham Forest fightback to win a seven-goal thriller at St James' Park on Sunday. Forest had taken an early lead when Callum Hodson-Odoi capitalised on a Jacob Murphy error to fire the visitors in front. But high-flying Forest – currently third in the Premier League – were blown away by four Newcastle goals in just 11 first-half minutes. First, teenage midfielder Lewis Miley drilled home a fine finish before Murphy atoned for his earlier mistake by putting the Magpies in front, albeit scoring from almost on the goal line. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/31/alexander-isak-hailed-as-one-of-best-strikers-in-world-as-new-year-celebrations-start-early-for-newcastle/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/31/alexander-isak-hailed-as-one-of-best-strikers-in-world-as-new-year-celebrations-start-early-for-newcastle/">Top-scorer Isak</a> then scored two in less than two minutes to seemingly put the game out of Forest's reach. But after Magpies defender Fabian Schar hit the post just after half-time, Nuno Espirito Santo's men took charge of proceedings. Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic flicked home a lovely finish to make it 4-2 in the 64th minute as nerves began to fray for the home side. And when substitute Ryan Yates capitalised on dreadful Newcastle defending to score in the 90th minute, what had looked inconceivable at the break seemed a distinct possibility with injury-time still to play. But that turned out to be the end of the scoring and the final whistle was met by a feeling of huge relief more than delight from Newcastle fans. It was a much-needed victory, though, following the 4-0 drubbing Eddie Howe's team <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/15/omar-marmoush-delivers-for-manchester-city-with-14-minute-hat-trick-against-newcastle/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/15/omar-marmoush-delivers-for-manchester-city-with-14-minute-hat-trick-against-newcastle/">received at Manchester City</a> last weekend which lifts the Magpies up to fifth in the table, three points behind Forest. “I have to remind myself that we won the game and ultimately that's the most important thing,” said manager Howe. “First half we were brilliant, outstanding, second half was a tough watch. But we got over the line and that's the main thing. “I thought we played well all first half, conceded against the run of play, disappointed with the goal conceded but what a response. “We played with intensity and fluidity and I was really pleased. The disappointing thing was we couldn't continue that in the second half.” It was Forest, who lost at Fulham last time out, that took an early advantage when Newcastle winger Murphy was caught in possession by Hudson-Odoi in the fourth minute. The former Chelsea man then curled home a precise finish into the bottom corner, although questions should be asked about goalkeeper's Nick Pope's positioning for the goal. The reaction from Newcastle was instant and the only surprise was that it took until the 23rd minute for the scores to be levelled and the four-goal frenzy to begin. Local boy Miley scored it after a beautiful first touch was followed by a low strike through a crowd of Forest defenders giving former Magpies goalkeeper Matz Sels no chance. Newcastle took the lead two minutes later when a quick counter-attack down the left saw Lewis Hall's deflected cross leave Sels helpless and Murphy free to turn the ball over the line with his thigh from about a metre out. Just after the half-hour mark it was three when Ola Aina was adjudged to have handled Hall's cross, but only after a lengthy look at the pitchside monitor by referee Jarred Gillett. Isak's Panenka finish from the spot was almost stopped by Sels who looked for a second he might save it before ending up in the back of the net with the ball. Isak's 19th Premier League goal of the season arrived one minute and 51 seconds later when the Swede's strike was deflected over Sels by the sliding Murillo. It was his 50th goal in 76 Premier League games with only six players having reached the feat in fewer appearances. Forest were in shell shock and were almost five down straight after half-time when Hall sent over an inch-perfect corner and Schar was unlucky to see his looping header hit the post. From there, it was pretty much all Forest, with Milenkovic pulling one goal back before Yates scored from close range but the first-half horror show was to prove insurmountable. “Second half was better but unfortunately not enough. Too bad, too soon,” Forest manager Nuno said. “It's about trying to settle down, calm down and try to be ourselves. In the first half I didn't recognise our team. In the second half we were much better. “I wish there was 10 minutes added on. We needed that time. We were on top, Newcastle were on the ropes. With 10 minutes I think we can get something from this game.”