Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte save the day for Manchester United with dramatic draw at Everton

Bruno Fernandes helped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">Manchester United </a>rally from two goals down to avoid another damaging defeat for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/">Ruben Amorim </a>and earn a 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. United were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/premier-league-predictions-liverpool-to-add-to-man-city-misery-man-united-to-lose-at-everton/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/21/premier-league-predictions-liverpool-to-add-to-man-city-misery-man-united-to-lose-at-everton/">headed for a ninth defeat </a>in their last 13 league games as goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure put the Toffees 2-0 up inside 33 minutes. But late goals from Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte saved the day for United even as the hosts were denied a stoppage-time penalty following a VAR review. "We start the game too late," said Fernandes. "Every time we concede a goal and are down it is the only time we start to take a little bit more risk and pass forward. "We need to start games like that because we are in a situation where we need to win games and create chances to score goals." United's woeful campaign looked set to get worse as more poor defending allowed rejuvenated striker Beto to fire Everton in front early on, and Doucoure made it 2-0 before halftime at Goodison Park. The visitors did improve after the break and captain Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick before Ugarte slammed home a superb equaliser 10 minutes from time to complete the comeback. Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty. United were fortunate as Ashley Young looked to have been pulled down by a combination of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt. The referee pointed to the spot but was instructed to take a second look and overturned his decision to save Amorim from further embarrassment. One point apiece kept United 15th in the standings, three places below their opponents. "I think it was a soft touch from what I saw," United manager Amorim said. "I think it was a soft penalty, it was clear. "We did not exist in the first half. We need to win three points and we need to win the whole game. The worst part is that we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we need to do. We were soft." Everton were in a battle for survival when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/11/great-to-be-back-david-moyes-returns-as-everton-manager/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/11/great-to-be-back-david-moyes-returns-as-everton-manager/">David Moyes returned </a>for his second spell in charge last month. They have now taken 14 points from a possible 18 in their last six games to ensure their 71-year stay in the top flight will not come to an end. "I know they're not in a great position but we're still up against a side who have a tradition of winning games and being very successful," said Moyes. "So getting a point today is not the worst result, but it feels disappointing after being 2-0 up." Moyes admitted the result could have been different at the end of the match. "I thought the on-field decision looked the correct decision," added Moyes. "I'm a bit surprised he was asked to go to VAR because I thought that it looked difficult to change your mind on that."