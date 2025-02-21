Premier League predictions: Liverpool to add to Man City misery, Man United to lose at Everton

Leicester remain second bottom and two points from safety after their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/15/mikel-merino-scores-twice-to-keep-arsenals-premier-league-title-hopes-alive/" target="_blank">defeat at home to Arsenal</a>, which was the Foxes' eighth loss in nine games. Brentford's up and down season continues after they followed up a 2-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur by winning 1-0 at West Ham United. The Bees are 11th in the table. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Brentford 1</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/13/everton-v-liverpool-david-moyes-says-chaotic-merseyside-derby-a-fitting-finale-for-goodison-park/" target="_blank">David Moyes</a> goes up against the club that sacked him after only 10 months after succeeding Alex Ferguson as manager. Everton have been revitalised since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/11/great-to-be-back-david-moyes-returns-as-everton-manager/" target="_blank">Moyes returned</a> and have now taken 13 out of a possible 15 points. United are looking to avoid a fourth loss in five games after falling to consecutive defeats against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/02/mateta-double-for-crystal-palace-adds-to-man-united-home-woes-while-spurs-earn-battling-win-at-brentford/" target="_blank">Crystal Palace</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/" target="_blank">Spurs</a>. The Red Devils are 15th in the standings, but remain 12 points clear of the relegation zone. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Man United 0</b> Bournemouth returned to winning ways after<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/01/mohamed-salah-fires-liverpool-nine-points-clear-at-top-after-win-over-bournemouth/" target="_blank"> losing to leaders Liverpool</a> by easing to a 3-1 win at bottom club Southampton. The Cherries are fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City. Wolves are one place and two points outside the bottom three after five defeats in six league matches, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/16/mohamed-salah-on-target-again-as-liverpool-edge-out-wolves-to-maintain-grip-on-premier-league-title-race/" target="_blank">2-1 at Liverpool</a> last time out. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 3 Wolves 0</b> A double from makeshift striker Mikel Merino earned the Gunners three points at Leicester last week, and the Gunners remain second, eight points behind Liverpool with a game in hand. West Ham's home defeat to Brentford means they have earned just one point from four games and sit 10 points above the relegation zone. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 2 West Ham 0</b> Fulham are up to eighth in the table after winning three of their last four matches, including edging out third-top Nottingham Forest last week. Palace are looking to avoid a third defeat in four games after a frustrating home loss to Everton last weekend. <b>Prediction: Fulham 2 Palace 2</b> Ipswich ended a four-game losing streak by drawing at Aston Villa but remain third bottom, two points from safety. Spurs made it two wins on the spin by securing a battling 1-0 victory over Manchester United and are up to 12th in the table. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Spurs 2</b> Southampton fell to their 20th defeat in 25 games this season when they were beaten at home by Bournemouth. The Saints have managed just nine points, scored the least amount of goals (19) and conceded the most (57) in the division. Brighton avoided a third successive loss by beating Chelsea 3-0 on the south coast leaving them 10th in the standings. <b>Prediction: Southampton 0 Brighton 2</b> Villa are now without a win in five having drawn four and lost one in that run. They are now in ninth place, five points outside the top four. Chelsea's inconsistent form this year continued with a heavy defeat at Brighton but they remain within touching distance of the top four, just one point shy of Manchester City. <b>Prediction: Villa 2 Chelsea 1</b> Newcastle's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/15/omar-marmoush-delivers-for-manchester-city-with-14-minute-hat-trick-against-newcastle/" target="_blank">4-0 thumping at Manchester City</a> was their third loss in four league games, dropping them down to seventh place, six points behind Forest in third. High-flying Forest have lost two out of their last three games, with defeats against Bournemouth and Fulham sandwiching a 7-0 demolition of Brighton. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 3 Forest 2</b> City will be attempting to pick themselves up from their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/20/mbappe-hat-trick-real-madrid-man-city/" target="_blank">Champions League exit at Real Madrid</a>, having battered Newcastle last weekend thanks to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/16/omar-marmoush-promises-more-goals-after-hat-trick-in-man-citys-thrashing-of-newcastle/" target="_blank">Omar Marmoush's 14-minute hat-trick</a>. Liverpool dropped points for the second time in three matches when they drew with Aston Villa on Wednesday night, but Arne Slot's side have still only lost one league game all season. <b>Prediction: Man City 1 Liverpool 2</b>