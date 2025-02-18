Manchester City academy chief Thomas Kruecken, right, is helping to nurture the next generation of players at the Premier League club. Photo: Manchester City
Manchester City academy chief Thomas Kruecken, right, is helping to nurture the next generation of players at the Premier League club. Photo: Manchester City

Sport

Football

Man City academy chief on learning from mistakes, Guardiola’s genius and introducing taekwondo

Thomas Kruecken talks to The National about his mission to make the club’s academy the best in the world

Chris Bailey

February 18, 2025