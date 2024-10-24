Manchester City star Oscar Bobb on Erling Haaland, Norway's new generation and that goal against Newcastle

It only took three touches to confirm Oscar Bobb’s rich potential. The first killed fellow substitute Kevin De Bruyne’s visionary pass and created the opening, the second and third came in one fluid movement, a nimble shift from left to right to hoodwink Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and place the ball in the net behind him. It was a moment of technical brilliance that illustrated why Bobb’s quality has been a poorly guarded secret at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> for some time – and in sealing a dramatic<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/01/13/man-city-earn-last-gasp-win-at-newcastle-united-thanks-to-brilliance-of-kevin-de-bruyne/" target="_blank"> 3-2 victory</a> – proved a pivotal moment in last season's title race. “It was the best I have ever felt, I couldn't really think – it was just pure emotions,” Bobb, 21, told <i>The National</i> at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi as the club paraded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/18/manchester-citys-historic-4-in-a-row-trophy-tour-to-visit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">the Premier League trophy</a> his goal helped secure. “I didn't expect to come on but then obviously I did. The manager really wants everyone, whether you're starting or not, to be prepared. Kev came on just before me and he kind of set the tone. He changed the game a bit. So, when I came on, the manager just told me to go and do as much as I could.” Bobb was joined in the UAE capital by former City defender Nedum Onuoha as part of their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/18/manchester-citys-historic-4-in-a-row-trophy-tour-to-visit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">'four in a row'</a> tour as they celebrated the club’s run of consecutive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> crowns. “Look at the finish he had for that goal,” said Onuoha of Bobb’s breakout moment at St James’ Park. “That’s not normal. For me, he’s a huge talent, and best of all – he makes it looks easy.” The Norwegian took that form into the summer as he sparkled on City’s tour of the US before starting and assisting Bernardo Silva’s equaliser in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/10/akanji-hits-shoot-out-winner-as-man-city-beat-united-in-community-shield/" target="_blank">Community Shield victory</a> over Manchester United at Wembley. But with Bobb on the brink of establishing himself in Pep Guardiola’s side, his first major setback arrived as a leg fracture in training ruled him out for the first half of the season and left him watching his teammates <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/20/john-stones-header-earns-manchester-city-last-gasp-win-at-wolves/" target="_blank">beat Wolves</a> from afar at a special screening in Abu Dhabi. “It's been just over two months now and we knew it was a long injury so I'm just focusing on getting a bit better every day and getting back. Not as soon as possible, but as strong as possible,” said Bobb, who preferred not to disclose a date for his return but is expected to be fully fit by January or February 2025, according to his manager. “It was unfortunate, [but] I didn't think of it as that bad just because I've seen loads of my friends get big injuries and a lot of them have come back stronger. So, I thought of it more as a pause rather than a setback.” Having joined City’s academy at 16 with dreams of playing for Guardiola, Bobb is prepared to be patient as he focuses on his rehab. In graduating through the youth system he is part of an increasingly influential homegrown cohort, including Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and James McAtee. “There's always this collective dream about getting to the first team and playing under Pep as manager,” added Bobb when asked about the club’s pathway to the senior ranks. “And, yeah, the philosophy, the style of play is always the same [throughout the academy]. So, it really prepares you.” In Bobb’s absence, City have made a strong start to the campaign, briefly hitting the top of the table at the weekend before settling back into second, a point behind early leaders Liverpool. The output of his compatriot, international teammate and mentor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/23/erling-haaland-reaches-100-manchester-city-goals-heres-how/" target="_blank">Erling Haaland</a> has again been key to their progress with the prolific Norse frontman already registering 13 goals this campaign - including a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/24/hes-a-freak-man-city-laud-erling-haaland-after-spectacular-goal-in-win-over-sparta/" target="_blank">spectacular backheel volley</a> in Wednesday's Champions League win over Sparta Prague. “Everyone knows he can do it by now so it's just impressive that he keeps it up, season after season,” said Bobb. “And the professionalism he shows every day is amazing. He has helped me a lot, just being in the building, speaking the same language. He really, really helped me settle in and is a very nice person.” Given the striking prowess of Haaland, the midfield talents of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and the emergence of Bobb, there is more hype around the Norway national team than there has been at any time since their modern peak in the 1990s. They might have missed out on Euro 2024 but Bobb says there is a growing confidence they will reach the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico in two years. “There is a lot of excitement [around the team]. Obviously we didn't make it to the Euros but the group itself has great belief and I think we will get better and better,” said Bobb, who dismissed the notion that the City-Arsenal domestic rivalry could seep into the Norway dressing room. “We are good at separating the international and the everyday club life,” he said. “So, there is no real rivalry when we're there because we are playing for the same team. We've got the same goal when we're there, then we separate from that in going back to our clubs.” For now, Bobb’s focus is solely on City and regaining the fitness and form that earned him rave reviews throughout the summer, including from his manager. The winger says he has “grown up watching all of Guardiola’s teams” and that it “feels very special” when the Catalan coach speaks glowingly about his progress. And, if he can execute his plan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, it seems a certainty that more praise will come his way. “First and foremost [my aim is] getting back in good shape,” said Bobb. “And then hopefully pushing on from that and getting even more games than I got last year and contributing even more – scoring goals, getting assists and playing in the important games.”