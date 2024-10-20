John Stones celebrates after scoring in injury-time to earn Manchester City a 2-1 Premier League win against Wolves at Molineux on October 20, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Football

John Stones' header earns Manchester City last-gasp win at Wolves

Defender powers home in injury time to earn Pep Guardiola's side 2-1 victory

Gareth Cox

October 20, 2024

