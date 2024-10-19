Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their fourth goal against West Ham. Reuters

Sport

Football

Refreshed Son Heung-min inspires Tottenham comeback as they rout West Ham

South Korean forward says injury break has helped him after 4-1 thrashing of London rivals

The National

October 19, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today