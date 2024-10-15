South Korea celebrate their second goal scored by Oh Hyun-gyu. Reuters

South Korea edge past Iraq to go clear at top of 2026 World Cup qualifying group

Australia and Japan settle for a point apiece after 1-1 draw in heavyweight west Asian clash

The National

October 15, 2024

