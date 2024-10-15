Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup qualifier against Japan at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images

Roberto Mancini feeling heat of Saudi Arabia's misfiring World Cup qualification campaign

Several Green Falcons players have had limited game-time at club level and now must raise their performances in crucial clash against Bahrain

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

October 15, 2024

