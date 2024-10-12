Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup qualifier against Japan at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images

Mancini says 'don't live in the past' as Saudi Arabia look to bounce back in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Saudi team suffered 2-0 defeat against Japan in Jeddah

October 12, 2024

