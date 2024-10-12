Mancini says 'don't live in the past' as Saudi Arabia look to bounce back in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Saleh Al Shehri during the World Cup qualifier in Jeddah. Getty Images

Saudi Arabia players react after losing their World Cup qualifier against Japan at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's midfielder Nasser Al Dawsari vies for the ball with Japan's defender Ko Itakura in Jeddah. AFP

Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup qualifier against Japan at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images

Saleh Al Shehri during the World Cup qualifier in Jeddah. Getty Images

Saudi Arabia players react after losing their World Cup qualifier against Japan at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's midfielder Nasser Al Dawsari vies for the ball with Japan's defender Ko Itakura in Jeddah. AFP

Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup qualifier against Japan at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images