Roberto Mancini concerned by lack of Saudi Pro League minutes for national team players

Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini believes the influx of foreign players to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> is negatively impacting the national team's preparations for World Cup qualifying. The Saudi Pro League has been transformed over the past 18 months, with numerous high-profile players now plying their trade in the kingdom, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>, Neymar, and Riyadh Mahrez. With most clubs using their full quota of 10 foreign players, Mancini has complained that local players are not seeing enough game time. “Saudi Arabia’s national team players must participate as core players with their clubs," said Mancini, who was appointed Saudi manager in August last year after a five-year stint in charge of Italy. “I have 20 players sitting on the bench in local matches.” Mancini said there needed to be greater cooperation between the national team and clubs, as Saudi Arabia look to improve on their recent mixed form. One of the heavyweights of international football in Asia, Saudi Arabia have won only two of their last five competitive matches. They opened their 2026 World Cup qualifying third-round campaign with a 1-1 draw against Indonesia, the lowest-ranked of the six teams in Group C, and face China in Dalian on Tuesday in a crucial match. “We have had problems capitalising on opportunities, which have been evident in the last few games,” Mancini said. Also in Group C, Australia are aiming to get their bid to qualify for a sixth successive World Cup up and running after a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain in their opener. “It’s a learning curve for the players. It wasn’t our night,” Socceroos manager Graham Arnold said. “You could see physically they were ready for us. These types of things happen in football, it’s how you get over it.” Australia face a relatively short trip to Jakarta to face a much-improved Indonesia side who will be supported by 60,000 fans. “We are not afraid of anyone and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong said. The early pacesetters in Group C meet when Bahrain host Japan, who opened with a thumping 7-0 win over China. The 18 teams in the third round of qualification have been divided into three groups of six. The top two from each automatically qualify for the World Cup. The teams that place third and fourth will advance to a fourth round to compete for two more places. In Group B, South Korea also started with a disappointing result, a goalless draw with Palestine in Seoul. Led by Premier League stars Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, as well as Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in, South Korea travel to Muscat to face Oman, who lost their opener 1-0 to Iraq. Son suggested the poor pitch condition in Seoul was a reason for the result, saying: “We weren’t able to play at a high tempo and I am sure fans were disappointed with that. The fact that pitch conditions are better for away matches is a shame, but I also think it’s fortunate for us at the same time.” Palestine will play Jordan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as the team are unable to host games at home. Jordan had a 1-1 home draw with Kuwait in their opening game. The Kuwaitis host Iraq on Tuesday, the only team to start the group with a win.