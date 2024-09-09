Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini attends a Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ettifaq. Getty Images
Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini attends a Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ettifaq. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Roberto Mancini concerned by lack of Saudi Pro League minutes for national team players

World Cup 2026 qualifying third round continues on Tuesday as Green Falcons face China in Group C

The National

September 09, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal