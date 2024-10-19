Premier League: Manchester United fight back to see off Brentford, Brighton win at Newcastle

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> ended a five-game winless run to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag after coming from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday. Another <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/04/jim-ratcliffe-admits-manchester-united-not-where-it-should-be-as-pressure-mounts-on-erik-ten-hag/" target="_blank">dismal day for Ten Hag</a> looked to be in store when Ethan Pinnock headed the Bees in front in first-half stoppage time. But United ended a barren run in front of goal when Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund struck inside the first 17 minutes of the second half. Victory lifts United above Brentford into 10th in the Premier League table. Garnacho said afterwards: "I think we played a good game. We went 1-0 down but we kept pushing. A very important and good game, the fans deserve a win now. "The manager said we have to keep playing how we were, we have to fight for each other. I missed two big chances in the first half, but I came to them with the same mentality. I shoot [the third] first time and I score, so I'm happy." Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck’s fifth goal of the season snatched a smash-and-grab victory at Newcastle as Brighton banked another three <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> points. Welbeck’s 35th-minute strike came decidedly against the run of play as the Magpies dominated much of the game, but were made to pay for not taking their chances. Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen made a series of fine saves to keep Eddie Howe’s men at bay and ensure it was they who emerged with the points in a 1-0 win Brighton's win came at a cost though as goalscorer Welbeck went off injured, and his captain Lewis Dunk said: "I'm gutted to see him go off, he's been in top, top form this season. Hopefully it's not a bad injury and he'll be back soon. He was ruthless scoring his goal. Me and him have a good link up. "He's one of the top professionals at this football club and he's a great key to our success. He helps everyone, young and old. Hopefully his injury is not too bad and we'll have him fighting to get fit." Jordan Ayew completed a sensational turnaround as his added-time winner capped a 3-2 comeback win for Leicester at 10-man Southampton. Substitute Ayew smashed in Harry Winks’ low corner eight minutes into stoppage time, after Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy’s penalty sparked an incredible comeback. Goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo had lifted the hosts and built hope of a first victory of the season. However, the second-half turnaround ramps up the pressure on boss Russell Martin – with Saints' club record run of matches without a top-flight victory now at 21. Ayew, speaking to Sky Sports, said:<b> </b>"It's just unbelievable, that's why we play football. We didn't have a good first half. Second half we got ourselves back together and attacked the game properly. It's just an unbelievable feeling. It's a good step forward to move up the table. We're going to continue fighting and it's not going to be easy so well done the lads and everyone." Everton beat Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road to secure their first away victory of the season and leave the Tractor Boys still looking for a maiden win since sealing promotion. The visitors were clinical with their finishing as Iliman Ndiaye scored in the 17th minute and Michael Keane doubled the Toffees’ advantage five minutes before the break. Ipswich had wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead through Jack Clarke but he skied his effort high over the bar and they were also denied a first-half penalty when referee Michael Oliver was called to the VAR screen to reverse his initial decision. Aro Muric was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers while Everton’s England glovesman Jordan Pickford was scarcely troubled throughout as the well-drilled Toffees defence held firm. Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told the BBC: "For Everton these are the games you have to win, away against promoted sides. Everton's away record hasn't been great in recent times, but it was a comfortable afternoon. They always looked in control, scored a couple of goals and came away with the three points." Aston Villa rediscovered their winning form with a dominant 3-1 victory over 10-man Fulham. Raul Jimenez’s fifth-minute fifth goal of the season had put Fulham ahead against a Villa side who had drawn their last two domestic matches. But Morgan Rogers equalised soon after in the ninth and, after Andreas Pereira scuffed a penalty for Fulham, Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead before they took advantage of Joachim Andersen’s red card to wrap the game up through an Issa Diop own goal. Rogers said:<b> </b>"They scored in the first five minutes, but we knuckled down after that and we dominate pretty much most of the game. We should have scored a few more, but in the second half we put our foot on the gas and we deserved the win."