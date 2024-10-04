Jim Ratcliffe admits Manchester United not 'where it should be' as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United </a>co-owner Jim Ratcliffe hinted he can't guarantee manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/30/man-united-still-together-insists-under-pressure-erik-ten-hag-after-tottenham-defeat/" target="_blank">Erik ten Hag's future </a>at Old Trafford while admitting the club is not "where it should be". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erik-ten-hag/" target="_blank">Ten Hag</a>'s job was the subject of speculation for much of last season en route to the team's lowest Premier League finish - eighth. After an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City and an end-of-season review, Ten Hag landed a new contract that extended his stay at Old Trafford until 2026. However, this season has got off to a terrible start with United languishing at 13th in the Premier League table, having lost three of their six opening games. They were headed towards defeat by Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before Harry Maguire scored a last-gasp goal to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/04/europa-league-ten-hag-pleads-for-time-as-defensive-lapses-cost-man-united-against-porto/" target="_blank">salvage a 3-3 draw</a>. Speaking ahead of United's crucial Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, Ratcliffe refused to speculate about Ten Hag's future while stating a decision on the manager was not his to make. "I don't want to answer that question," Ratcliffe told the BBC. "I like Erik. I think he's a very good coach but at the end of the day it's not my call, it's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects. "That team that's running Manchester United has only been together since June or July. They weren't there in January, February, March or April. Omar (Berrada, CEO), (Sporting Director) Dan Ashworth, they only arrived in July. "They've only been there... you can count it in weeks almost. They've not been there a long time so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions." "Our objective is very clear, we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet, obviously, that's very clear," Ratcliffe added. The 71-year-old's assessment of United's woes is hardly encouraging for Ten Hag under whom United seem to be in a freefall. They suffered a dismal 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham last weekend and barely held on in their 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League. United's struggles have added more pressure on Ten Hag, who somehow survived a woeful eighth-place finish last season after Ratcliffe and his advisors conducted an internal review. Ratcliffe reportedly spoke to former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel about the United job during the review before opting to keep faith with Ten Hag, who had masterminded a surprise FA Cup final win over City. Earlier, Ten Hag pleaded for patience with his struggling squad with United on seven points after six games, their worst start since 1986-87. They face a fifth-placed Villa side who are enjoying their best start since 2008-09 and are coming off a 1-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. "We are in there together, the ownership, leadership team, the staff," Ten Hag said on Friday. "I appointed new staff. We bought new young players, and we have to integrate them, like Manuel Ugarte," he added. "I know in top football, usually you don't get time. They have to perform immediately, but that's not always realistic. He has to get used to our game model, to his teammates, to the intensity of the Premier League. It needs time."