Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to 'bounce back' from their disappointing start to the season. AFP
Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to 'bounce back' from their disappointing start to the season. AFP

Sport

Football

Man United still 'together', insists under-pressure Erik ten Hag after Tottenham defeat

United have lost successive Premier League home games 3-0, leading to renewed scrutiny on the manager

Jon Turner

September 30, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal