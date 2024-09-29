Tottenham thrash dismal Manchester United to heap pressure on Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes was sent off as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tottenham-hotspur/" target="_blank">Tottenham Hotspur</a> eased past struggling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> 3-0 on Sunday to increase the heat on manager Erik ten Hag. The Old Trafford clash was a chance for the two top-four contenders to kickstart seasons that had begun in similarly disappointing fashion. But a month that started for United with a 3-0 home defeat to rivals Liverpool ended in another Old Trafford humiliation by the same scoreline as Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke fired Spurs to victory. Fernandes’ sending off for a challenge on James Maddison at the end of a one-sided first half was a little harsh but now rules him out of next weekend’s trip to Aston Villa and two further matches. Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount also went off injured on a nightmare day for Ten Hag, who is under pressure as United head to Porto and Villa Park before the international break. As for counterpart Ange Postecoglou, Spurs impressed without injured captain Son Heung-min and won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since March. Fernandes admitted he had let his side down but also criticised the decision to dismiss him. "I just wanted to come and talk and be myself because my teammates deserve that for what they have done in the game playing with one man less. Particularly, as I was the man sent off, the one that let them down," he said. "Never a red card, that is my view. The referee tried to tell me that as he saw it was a clear contact with the studs, no. I didn't touch him with the studs or even the foot, it was my ankle. It is a clear foul. If he wants to give me a yellow because they are going to go on a counter then I agree. But more than that, no. It is not the case." But Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven told Sky Sports:<b> </b>"We controlled the game, we knew the danger of their counter attacks but our defence was good. For the goal, I intercepted the ball, I saw the gap and I knew I could get going. "I know Brennan Johnson is always at the second post so I hit it hard, I couldn’t see the ball go in as I fell down the slope but I heard the away fans. "This is a tough game at Old Trafford. Performance wise we had started the season well but we needed a win and this is an important three points. We have the quality to play with this intensity in every game." United got off to a terrible start. They went behind in the third minute when Johnson was left with an open goal after defender Van de Ven was allowed to run from his own half and cross from inside the box. Johnson made no mistake from close range and might have added another when shooting against the post. United were lucky not to go further behind but Alejandro Garnacho volleyed against the post with a rare chance for the home team. Any chance of a comeback evaporated when Fernandes was shown a straight red for a challenge on Maddison shortly before the break. Spurs didn’t have to wait long to double the lead, with Kulusevski adding a second two minutes into the second half by flicking a shot past Onana from Johnson’s cross. Solanke tucked away the third in the 77th minute. Ten Hag admitted his side were poor, and bemoaned their slow start to the game. "To concede a goal after two or three minutes like that, it did something to our belief," he said. "Totally unneccesary. To concede a goal like this, the [opposing] centre-half stepping in and passing the whole team over the right side and then the winger tapping in at the far post. Same mistake as in the midweek against Twente, it should be stopped in the first moment. "From that moment on we were stressed on the ball. We could not find the triangles or the switches, we had some good moments, but from that moment we could not get a foothold. And we can do better than that. Even after such a mistake from us we should stay calm." Tottenham boss Postecoglou said his side were that much better the red card for Fernandes was irrelevant.<b> </b>"We were real good," he said. "Obviously it is a great victory. I thought the manner of the performance, we played our football really aggressively. That is everything we want to be. "I could see the boys' attitude, they were not dwelling on missed chances. I knew the goals would come. We should have probably had a couple more. "We were well in control. To be honest with you Man United still pose the same threat in the transition. I don't think [the red card] changed the game. We were well on top by then."