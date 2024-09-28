Mohamed Salah sends Liverpool top of Premier League after scoring winner against Wolves

Mohamed Salah scored from the spot to earn Liverpool and hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux on Saturday. The three points after a professional performance meant Arne Slot's side leapfrogged Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City to become the new Premier League leaders, one point clear at the top of the table. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/premier-league-arsenal-late-show-seals-win-over-leicester-cole-palmer-scores-four-for-chelsea/" target="_blank">Chelsea and Arsenal had won</a> earlier in the day – after beating Brighton and Leicester City, respectively – while City were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/anthony-gordon-spot-on-for-newcastle-as-man-city-have-to-settle-for-point/" target="_blank">held to a draw by Newcastle United</a> on Tyneside. Liverpool took the lead when Ibrahima Konate<b> </b>headed a Diogo Jota cross past Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in first-half injury time with what was the defender's first Premier League goal in his 57th appearance. Wolves levelled the scores in the 56th minute after a mix up between Konate and Alisson Becker. The Frenchman thought he was letting the ball run out for a goal-kick but Jorgen Strand Larsen stole in behind to keep the it in play. The Norwegian then found Carlos Forbs whose scuffed pass miscued to<b> </b>Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Alisson dragged out of position,<b> </b>who was able side-footed from close range. But the home joy would last for less than five minutes when Diogo Jota went down under pressure from Nelson Semedo and Salah sent Johnstone the wrong way for his fourth league goal of the season. Defeat at home to Nottingham Forest two weeks ago remains their only blip after winning five out of six in the Premier League as well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/uefa-champions-league-endrick-and-kane-set-records-liverpool-win-at-ac-milan/" target="_blank">beating AC Milan in the Champions League</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/26/league-cup-sterling-takes-massive-step-with-first-arsenal-goal-as-liverpool-thrash-west-ham/" target="_blank">West Ham United in the League Cup</a> in what has been a promising beginning to Slot's reign. “Wolves were very good today, they started really well and the first half was a little bit tough for us,” said Konate. “After we scored, we then had a little bit more control of the game. Then they came back and thankfully we got the second. It was a great battle until the end and thankfully we won and got three points.” Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch added: “We knew this was always going to be difficult for us. After 20 or 25 minutes we did really well and we got the three points so I’m really happy with that. “We gave the equaliser away because of miscommunication. This can happen in football but it won't happen again. “We always try to push and we had a lot of chances. Maybe in the last phase of the game we could have scored one more but at the end of the day we still won.” For Wolves, it was another defeat that leaves them bottom of the table. Gary O'Neil's side have taken just one point from six matches, a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last month, conceding 16 goals along the way – the worst defensive record in the top-flight. “Really positive performance from the players. You can see by the reaction of the fans at the end,” said O'Neil. "Disappointed we went off-plan for a second and opened the game up and got punished. Apart from that, I thought the lads were excellent. There were some decisions we made that were not ideal and not patient enough. “In terms of a group giving everything and fighting one of the biggest clubs in world football, big performance. “I have seen a lot in the first six games that I am confident. We have Brentford away who are really tough. But we are fighting against some of the big hitters at this moment and lost two centre-backs this week. We are fighting, we are scrapping and giving absolutely everything.”