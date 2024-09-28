Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goal in their 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on September 28, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Football

Mohamed Salah sends Liverpool top of Premier League after scoring winner against Wolves

Egyptian attacker's second-half penalty earns Reds 2-1 victory at Molineux

The National

September 28, 2024

