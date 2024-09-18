At 18 years and 58 days old, Endrick became Real Madrid's youngest Champions League goalscorer. AP
At 18 years and 58 days old, Endrick became Real Madrid's youngest Champions League goalscorer. AP

Sport

Football

Uefa Champions League: Endrick and Kane set records, Liverpool win at AC Milan

Mbappe on target against Stuttgart while Bayern Munich thrash Dinamo Zagreb 9-2

The National

September 18, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal