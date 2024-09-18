Uefa Champions League: Endrick and Kane set records, Liverpool win at AC Milan

Brazilian teenager Endrick became Real Madrid's youngest Uefa Champions League goalscorer, while Bayern Munich and Harry Kane set a host of records and Liverpool came from behind to win at AC Milan as the new-look competition got underway on Tuesday night. There was much intrigue surrounding how the opening night of the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/champions-league/" target="_blank">Champions League</a> format would play out as 12 of the 36 competing clubs began the league phase, which has replaced the traditional four-team group stage. While the format is new, it was more of the same at the Santiago Bernabeu as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> started their title defence with a hard-fought 3-1 win over German Bundesliga runners-up Stuttgart. All eyes were on French superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Kylian Mbappe</a> ahead of his first Champions League game since joining Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and he duly delivered by scoring the opening goal just after half time. However, Deniz Undav equalised midway through the second half for a Stuttgart side appearing in the Champions League for the first time since 2010. Madrid nevertheless emerged victorious as Antonio Rudiger headed them back in front against his old side seven minutes from time before Brazilian youngster Endrick made history with the third goal in stoppage time. By scoring in the 95th minute, Endrick became Madrid's youngest Champions League goalscorer at 18 years and 58 days, breaking the record set by Real legend Raul in 1995 by 55 days. "He is able to do things that no one can think of," Ancelotti said of Endrick. "He has the gift that strikers dream of, the gift of being very effective, decisive. You can see that he has something special, something I have never seen. And he has such a strong and very fast shooting. "Endrick had courage because it was the last ball of the game. The best solution was to take advantage of the three against one, with Vinicius and Rodrygo open in the wings, but he did it very well, even though it was perhaps the most complicated solution." Real Madrid's next Champions League game is on October 2 away to French side Lille, who lost their opener 2-0 in Portugal to Sporting Lisbon. Bayern striker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/" target="_blank">Kane</a> scored four goals to lead his side to a 9-2 demolition of visitors Dinamo Zagreb and a record for the most goals by one team in a Champions League match after a scintillating performance. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/" target="_blank">Bayern</a> struck three times in the first half with Kane converting a 19th-minute penalty before becoming the highest-scoring English player in European Cup history with 33 goals, breaking Wayne Rooney's mark of 30. Kane also became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a European Cup match. "It's the first time I've ever had three penalties in one game," said Kane. "It was a different feeling for me, but to score four goals is fantastic. To help the team in any way possible is important. Whether they're penalties or normal finishes I'll take them all. It was a great night for us." Bayern are eager to bounce back after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/09/harry-kane-still-trophyless-but-is-he-to-blame-for-bayern-woes/" target="_blank">failing to win any silverware last season</a> in Kane's debut season since moving from Tottenham Hotspur, although it was a fine individual campaign for the striker, who scored 45 goals. "Everyone has a point to prove here and we've started the season that way," Kane said. "The way the coach wants us to press and be intense with and without the ball is important. We know we can dominate teams with the quality we have." After Kane began the rout from the spot in the 19th minute, Raphael Guerreiro drilled home from a superb Jamal Musiala assist in the 33rd and Michael Olise added another five minutes later. Dinamo briefly recovered by making the most of some sloppy defending with goals from Bruno Petkovic in the 49th and Takuya Ogiwara a minute later to give themselves some hope. It was, however, short-lived with Bayern upping the tempo instantly and scoring two more in a four-minute span through Kane and Olise to restore order. Kane then bagged his third and fourth goals with penalties in the 73rd and 78th minutes. Thomas Muller also set a record with his 152nd Champions League appearance for Bayern, breaking Xavi’s mark at Barcelona for the most matches in the competition with one club. Substitutes Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also got on the scoresheet with late goals as Bayern opened their Champions League campaign in devastating fashion. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank">Liverpool</a> marked their return to Europe's top table by coming from behind to win 3-1 away to seven-time champions AC Milan in Italy. Christian Pulisic gave Milan an early lead, but Ibrahima Konate equalised and Virgil van Dijk headed the away side in front before the interval. Dominik Szoboszlai then wrapped up the victory for Liverpool at San Siro. Aston Villa enjoyed a 3-0 win away to Swiss champions Young Boys in Bern in their first match in the modern Champions League, 41 years after they last appeared in the old European Cup. Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey scored in the first half for the 1982 European champions, and Amadou Onana completed their victory late on. Villa manager Unai Emery wanted his team to take three points as a tribute to the club's former striker Gary Shaw, a member of their European Cup-winning side who died on Monday aged 63 after being injured in a fall. "Forty-two years [ago] they achieved winning the Champions League. We want to try and follow what that team achieved," Emery said. Elsewhere Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in Turin, with Kenan Yildiz opening the scoring in some style and Weston McKennie and Nicolas Gonzalez also netting. Ismael Saibari pulled one back for the visitors. The action continues on Wednesday, including a rematch of the 2023 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.