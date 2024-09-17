Carlo Ancelotti critical of expanded Champions League as Real Madrid begin title defence

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared to criticise Uefa for putting players at risk by adding more games to the new Champions League format as the holders begin their title defence against Stuttgart on Tuesday. Instead of the traditional eight groups of four that saw the top two qualify for the knockout stages, this season's tournament will begin with a 36-team league, increasing the number of group-stage matches from six to eight. The top eight clubs will then advance directly to the Round of 16 while those who place between ninth and 24th enter two-legged play-off ties, meaning they will play 10 matches before reaching the knockouts. As Spanish and European champions, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> face the most congested schedule of any top club in Europe. In addition to domestic and continental duties, Los Blancos have already contested – and won – the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/15/real-madrid-atalanta-uefa-super-cup-mbappe/" target="_blank">Uefa Super Cup</a>, will play the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh in January, and will compete in the expanded Fifa Club World Cup next summer. All of this following a hectic summer in which the majority of the Real Madrid squad were involved in the European Championship or Copa America with their national teams. "The schedule is too demanding," Ancelotti said. "A new competition comes along and you don't know how it's going to go. It might be more entertaining than last year, but for the time being, we have two more games. "If the governing bodies and decision-makers don't think that players get injured because they play too much, we have a problem. I would ask them to think about reducing the number of matches in order to have more attractive competitions." Ancelotti's concerns can be seen in Madrid's treatment room, with seven first-team players either absent or just returning to fitness. Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Eder Militao are approaching a return to action, although utility player Eduardo Camavinga, forward Brahim Diaz, and defender David Alaba remain on the sidelines. "Bellingham is fine, as are Tchouameni and Militao, who didn't train today. Militao needed more time to recover and that's why we thought we'd give him an extra day's rest. He'll be 100 per cent available tomorrow," the Italian said. "We've also been unlucky to lose another important player [Diaz], but the team is ready and we'll look to get off to a winning start." Standing in the way of Ancelotti's desired winning start are Stuttgart, who return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 season. The German side qualified for this year's tournament by finishing runners-up in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich. "Stuttgart did very well last year and the fact that they are here says a lot about the work done by their coach [Sebastian Hoeness]," Ancelotti said. "They're a very good team and they're very well organised. I'm sure it'll be an entertaining game." All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night for his first Champions League game as a Real Madrid player. The France captain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/kylian-mbappes-dream-has-come-true-as-he-completes-move-to-real-madrid/" target="_blank">made his long-touted move to the Spanish capital</a> this summer from Paris Saint-Germain, and he has started the season decently with four goals in six matches, although two came from the penalty spot. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Mbappe</a> was the marquee signing in an otherwise relatively quiet summer for Madrid, who also completed a deal for Brazilian prodigy Endrick. However, club stalwarts Toni Kroos and Nacho both left, but Ancelotti believes the arrival of the French forward has made up for their absences. "We've lost two important players in Nacho and Kroos. Joselu too," he said. "They've been replaced by the best player in the world or one of the best. I think we've got a better squad than last year." Real Madrid are the most successful club in European Cup history, with last season's triumph their record-extending 15th trophy. By beating Borussia Dortmund in the 2023/24 final, Madrid have won six of the past 10 editions and will be among the leading contenders once again. "The format changes, but it's always the same teams, including Real Madrid," Ancelotti said. "Some people think we're favourites because we won last year. This year's Champions League will be a different story and hopefully we can get to the final like we did last season."