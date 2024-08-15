Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Mbappe savours 'great moment' after scoring in Uefa Super Cup

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Kylian Mbappe</a> opened his Real Madrid goal account in a Uefa Super Cup win over Atalanta on Wednesday as the Spanish champions secured their first trophy of the season. After Federico Valverde broke the deadlock before the hour, Mbappe fired the ball into the top corner on 68 minutes from Jude Bellingham's pass to double Real's lead in a 2-0 victory over the Europa League holders. "Before the game, we didn't even talk about [whether he would score], we just expected it to happen," man-of-the match Bellingham told reporters. "It's a kind of player who writes his own history ... Time and time again, he delivers for his team and he did it again tonight." While the talk pre-game surrounded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/13/saudi-arabia-make-1-billion-offer-to-vinicius-jr-according-to-reports/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia's blockbuster €1 billion for Mbappe's teammate Vinicius Jr</a>, it ended with plaudits for the French forward following his long-awaited move to Madrid. Mbappe, 25, signed a five-year contract with the reigning Spanish and European champions after seven years with French side <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/" target="_blank">Paris Saint-Germain </a>that saw him score a club record 287 goals in 380 games across all competitions. With over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/kylian-mbappes-dream-has-come-true-as-he-completes-move-to-real-madrid/" target="_blank">80,000 fans attending his presentation in July</a>, Madrid supporters have already forgiven his decisions not to join in previous years and are eagerly awaiting their first sight of him at the new-look Bernabeu. Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup win represented the first European trophy of Mbappe's career. He previously came closest to European glory in 2019/20, when PSG finished Champions League runners-up after losing the final 1-0 to Bayern Munich. "Mbappe did really well, he adapted really well to the team"<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank"> Real </a>coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "He combined well with Vinicius Jr and with Bellingham. Of course, we have a lot of quality, but we have to play together and we did that tonight." After joyfully posing with his first continental silverware, Mbappe appeared overwhelmed by emotion. "It was a great night. It's a great moment for me. And we won a title, which is important – at Madrid you always have to win," he said. "I am very happy. And with the goal too – it is important for a striker like me. But the most important thing has been to have the pleasure of playing with this team." Mbappe also helped Ancelotti become the coach who has brought the most major trophies to Real Madrid, the Italian levelling the tally of 14 by Miguel Munoz, who managed the Spanish giants from 1948-58. The big question for coach Ancelotti is how to keep his galaxy of attacking talent happy, although if any coach can manage to keep his stars happy it is the Italian, viewed as the best man-manager in the game. England international Bellingham may drop back into the midfield role he occupied at Borussia Dortmund after being a key part of the attack for Madrid last season, particularly in the first half of the campaign. Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and others will also be looking to make an impact when they get their chances, with Ancelotti showing last season he was happy to rotate in La Liga. "This problem has ruined my holidays," joked Ancelotti on Tuesday about his selection dilemma. "The problem doesn't exist, because we have many games – last year those who played less still brought a lot to the team." Madrid start their title defence at Real Mallorca on Sunday before their first home match against Real Valladolid on August 25. While Madrid are consolidating their position of power, aiming for a third title in four years and a record-extending 37th, their traditional rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are scrambling to rebuild in different ways. The Catalans sacked coach Xavi and replaced him with Hansi Flick in May, while Atletico have made various sales and signings this summer. Diego Simeone's side have brought in Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth after a disappointing fourth-place finish last season and it may take the Rojiblancos some time to click. Barcelona's hopes are pinned on 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and despite his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/lamine-yamal-says-winning-euro-2024-best-birthday-gift-as-spain-usher-in-new-era/" target="_blank">heroics for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph</a>, helping his side keep pace with Mbappe and Co is a lot to ask. Catalan minnows Girona finished third last season and for much of the season were Madrid's closest challengers, but are rebuilding themselves after losing Artem Dovbyk and Savinho in the summer market. It means Basque sides Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao sense the chance to break back into the top four, while Villarreal, Valencia and Real Betis have their own European aspirations.