Sport

Football

Kylian Mbappe's 'dream has come true' as he completes move to Real Madrid

France attacker officially unveiled as Los Blancos player in front of more than 80,000 fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Gareth Cox

16 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Who could be next England manager?

Southgate quits as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Could Lamine Yamal meet hero Lionel Messi in 'Finalissima'?

Gareth Southgate resigns as England's manager - in pictures

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

Four dead and more than 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'