Euro 2024: Austria top Group D ahead of France and Netherlands after rollercoaster finale

Marcel Sabitzer scored a late winner for Austria to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship as Group D winners after a hectic 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Berlin on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side had been tipped as dark horses before the tournament, and they more than lived up to that billing as victories over Poland and the Dutch were enough to lift them to the head of the group.

The French, who beat Austria in their opening game, could have topped the table with a win over Poland in Dortmund, but were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by the already-eliminated Poles. Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty on his return to the side from a broken nose but Robert Lewandowski also struck from the spot to condemn the French to second place.

The reward for Austria is a last-16 tie with the runners-up from Group F – Turkey, the Czech Republic or Georgia.

France will take on the runners-up from a still wide-open Group E, with Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine all still in the mix for qualification ahead of Wednesday night's finale. The Dutch, who finished with four points, will go through as a best third-placed team and will play a group winner.

Sabitzer was delighted to have scored what was a historic winner for his team, saying: "If you beat the Netherlands and win the group, then you can't be that bad. When you win like that, win the group, score the winning goal, it doesn't get any better than that."

The Austrians needed a point in Berlin to be sure of progress and got off to the perfect start when Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored an own goal in the sixth minute.

Xavi Simons, who had come on to replace the woeful Joey Veerman after 30 minutes, set up Cody Gapko to equalise two minutes after the break, but Romano Schmid swiftly headed Austria back in front.

Memphis Depay equalised with a brilliant finish in the 75th minute, but Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead two minutes later with a rasping strike from a tight angle.

Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk was scathing in his assessment of their performance.

"We started weakly. We were too weak in the duels, I have no explanation for that at the moment," said the Liverpool defender.

"We talked about it at half-time, [playing like that] is not possible, we know that, it has to be much better.

"We are all responsible for this, there is not one or two guilty people ... if we want to achieve anything in this tournament, something has to change."

🇦🇹🏅𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Marcel Sabitzer (30) is the Player of the Match for the game between Austria & Netherlands. #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/UtIcrG7O6T — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile, in Dortmund, things were seemingly going to plan for Didier Deschamps and his France side when Mbappe scored from the penalty spot on his return after breaking his nose against Austria in their opening match.

Mbappe removed his protective mask to celebrate in front of the fans after converting his 56th-minute spot-kick – his first goal at a European Championship – awarded after Ousmane Dembele had been tripped in the box.

Playing for the first time with his mask, Mbappe avoided physical challenges and didn't compete for the ball in the air. The French are yet to score from open play after a deeply underwhelming group stage effort.

Lewandowski ensured it finished on a negative by scoring from the spot at the second attempt. His first effort was saved by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have come off his line. The Poland striker found the bottom corner with his second attempt.

"We've achieved our first objective," said Les Bleus coach Deschamps. "Even if we don't have the spot we were aiming for because we are second. A new competition is about to start."