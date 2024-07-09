Unai Simon 7/10
SPAIN RATINGS: In what was an exceptional game, he continued as a winner for side who’ve tasted victory in every match in the tournament. AP

Sport

Football

Spain v France player ratings: Yamal 9, Olmo 8; Kounde 8, Mbappe 6

Luis de la Fuente's side secure spot in final after 2-1 win in Munich

Euro 2024SpainFranceKylian Mbappe
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Yamal makes history as Spain beat France to reach Euro 2024 final

Netherlands v England: Is Kane able to rediscover best form?

Olmo steps into Pedri's boots in battle for Euro 2024 final place

Youngsters light up Euro 2024 to upstage subdued stars

Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

Today's cartoonShadi's take on the result of France's second-round elections

Egypt's Farida Osman denied place at Paris Olympics

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space