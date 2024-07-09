Spain v France player ratings: Yamal 9, Olmo 8; Kounde 8, Mbappe 6

(On for Kolo Muani 62’) A threat after coming on and produced some surging runs down left flank. EPA
Olivier Giroud N/A
(On for Dembele 79’) AFP
Unai Simon 7/10
SPAIN RATINGS: In what was an exceptional game, he continued as a winner for side who’ve tasted victory in every match in the tournament. AP
Jesus Navas 6/10
Poor positioning and not close enough to Mbappe for France’s opener. Booked. Settled down and improved, but the 38-year-old came off injured just before the hour. AFP
Aymeric Laporte 8/10
Excellent performance by the Frenchman of Basque descent who chose to play for Spain. Battered and bruised by the end, but stood firm. AP
Nacho 7/10
Drove into midfield and created spaces in a team with peerless movement. Moves the ball so quickly, like his team. EPA
Marc Cucurella 8/10
Booed by the many Germans in crowd aggrieved that their side didn’t get a penalty in quarter-finals. Floored by Camavinga in 88th minute, yet he was superb again and integral to team. AFP
Rodri 8/10
Controlled the midfield throughout, like he has done the entire tournament. A serial winner in a winning team. AFP
Fabian Ruiz 8/10
Calm with the ball, a threat going forward. Worked well with Rodri once again and another who has been superb in Germany. AFP
Lamine Yamal 9/10
Wonderkid scored a wonder goal to equalise. The boy was far more than the goal as he set others up. Went for goal again after 80 minutes but fired over. Always makes the right pass. Looks established Show more
Dani Olmo 8/10
Quality touches to put Spain ahead. Movement, graft and skill. Three goals and two assists in the tournament so far putting him on target for the Golden Boot. AP
Nico Williams 7/10
A danger coming in from left – and Spain’s pace on wings makes them fly. Nutmegged Kounde after an hour although French defender was able to win ball back. Enjoyed a tournament to remember. AP
Alvaro Morata 7/10
The captain who rightly feels under-appreciated stretched the French in defence but also defended well himself. Seemed to pick up an injury after an official collided with him after the game. AP
Daniel Vivian 6/10
SUBS: (On for Navas 57’) Not really a right-back, but then nor is player he replaced. Both covered the suspended Carvajal. Reuters
Mikel Merino N/A
(On for Olmo 76’) AP
Mikel Oyarzabal N/A
(On for Morata 76’) AFP
Ferran Torres N/A
(On for Yamal 90+4’) AP
Martin Zubimendi N/A
(On for Williams 90+4’) AP
Mike Maignan 7/10
FRANCE RATINGS: Beaten by fabulous curling Yamal strike and then no chance with Olmo’s deflected second, which were Spain’s only efforts on target. AFP
Jules Kounde 8/10
Thought he had scored own-goal when deflected Olmo’s low strike into net but was eventually awarded to Spaniard. Pretty much snuffed out threat of the dangerous Williams. EPA
Dayot Upamecano 7/10
Defence that had conceded once in five games leaked twice in four first-half minutes. Made mess of headed chance at other end of pitch just after hour mark. AFP
William Saliba 8/10
Usual reliable presence and another fine game at heart of what has been solid France defence in Germany. Helped mark Morata out of game and Arsenal centre-half has enjoyed fine tournament. EPA
Theo Hernandez 5/10
Tough task facing fearless Yamal and trying to stop winger cutting inside from right is easier said than done. Big chance to score with 15 minutes left but shot way over bar with weaker right foot. Ge
N'Golo Kante 7/10
Two of tournament’s best midfielder’s in Kante and Rodri went head-to-head in Munich. Was usual industrious self but sacrificed in second half as Deschamps threw dice and brought on attackers. Getty I
Aurelien Tchouameni 6/10
Left for dead by ludicrous, deft Olmo touches ahead of Spain’s second goal. Headed corner straight down and into Simon’s hands just after break. Booked for lunge on Morata. Getty Images
Adrien Rabiot 5/10
Pre-game comments about Yamal needing to ‘do more’ looked foolish when teenager ghosted past him before curling home stunning goal. Struggled in midfield and no shock when hooked. PA
Ousmane Dembele 6/10
Started ahead of Griezmann and was involved in build-up to early French goal but France would have hoped for more impact from PSG attacker whose final ball was lacking. AFP
Randal Kolo Muani 7/10
Headed side into lead with France’s first goal from open play this tournament that came minutes after having his face shoved into turf by Nacho. Didn't offer much threat bar the goal. AFP
Kylian Mbappe 6/10
Finally able to ditch protective mask but finishes Euro 2024 with just one goal. Clipped perfect ball to back post for Kolo Muani to open scoring. Shot straight at keeper from tight angle in 55th minuShow more
Antoine Griezmann 6/10
SUBS: (On for Kante 62’) Atletico Madrid attacker has had frustrating tournament and couldn’t help team find equalising goal here. AP
Eduardo Camavinga 6/10
(On for Rabiot 62’) Booked for poor late challenge on Cucurella with a couple of minutes to go and game running away from France. AFP
Bradley Barcola 7/10
(On for Kolo Muani 62’) A threat after coming on and produced some surging runs down left flank. EPA
Olivier Giroud N/A
(On for Dembele 79’) AFP
Unai Simon 7/10
SPAIN RATINGS: In what was an exceptional game, he continued as a winner for side who’ve tasted victory in every match in the tournament. AP
Jesus Navas 6/10
Poor positioning and not close enough to Mbappe for France’s opener. Booked. Settled down and improved, but the 38-year-old came off injured just before the hour. AFP
Aymeric Laporte 8/10
Excellent performance by the Frenchman of Basque descent who chose to play for Spain. Battered and bruised by the end, but stood firm. AP
Nacho 7/10
Drove into midfield and created spaces in a team with peerless movement. Moves the ball so quickly, like his team. EPA
Marc Cucurella 8/10
Booed by the many Germans in crowd aggrieved that their side didn’t get a penalty in quarter-finals. Floored by Camavinga in 88th minute, yet he was superb again and integral to team. AFP
Rodri 8/10
Controlled the midfield throughout, like he has done the entire tournament. A serial winner in a winning team. AFP
Fabian Ruiz 8/10
Calm with the ball, a threat going forward. Worked well with Rodri once again and another who has been superb in Germany. AFP
Lamine Yamal 9/10
Wonderkid scored a wonder goal to equalise. The boy was far more than the goal as he set others up. Went for goal again after 80 minutes but fired over. Always makes the right pass. Looks established Show more
Dani Olmo 8/10
Quality touches to put Spain ahead. Movement, graft and skill. Three goals and two assists in the tournament so far putting him on target for the Golden Boot. AP
Nico Williams 7/10
A danger coming in from left – and Spain’s pace on wings makes them fly. Nutmegged Kounde after an hour although French defender was able to win ball back. Enjoyed a tournament to remember. AP
Alvaro Morata 7/10
The captain who rightly feels under-appreciated stretched the French in defence but also defended well himself. Seemed to pick up an injury after an official collided with him after the game. AP
Daniel Vivian 6/10
SUBS: (On for Navas 57’) Not really a right-back, but then nor is player he replaced. Both covered the suspended Carvajal. Reuters
Mikel Merino N/A
(On for Olmo 76’) AP
Mikel Oyarzabal N/A
(On for Morata 76’) AFP
Ferran Torres N/A
(On for Yamal 90+4’) AP
Martin Zubimendi N/A
(On for Williams 90+4’) AP
Mike Maignan 7/10
FRANCE RATINGS: Beaten by fabulous curling Yamal strike and then no chance with Olmo’s deflected second, which were Spain’s only efforts on target. AFP
Jules Kounde 8/10
Thought he had scored own-goal when deflected Olmo’s low strike into net but was eventually awarded to Spaniard. Pretty much snuffed out threat of the dangerous Williams. EPA
Dayot Upamecano 7/10
Defence that had conceded once in five games leaked twice in four first-half minutes. Made mess of headed chance at other end of pitch just after hour mark. AFP
William Saliba 8/10
Usual reliable presence and another fine game at heart of what has been solid France defence in Germany. Helped mark Morata out of game and Arsenal centre-half has enjoyed fine tournament. EPA
Theo Hernandez 5/10
Tough task facing fearless Yamal and trying to stop winger cutting inside from right is easier said than done. Big chance to score with 15 minutes left but shot way over bar with weaker right foot. Ge
N'Golo Kante 7/10
Two of tournament’s best midfielder’s in Kante and Rodri went head-to-head in Munich. Was usual industrious self but sacrificed in second half as Deschamps threw dice and brought on attackers. Getty I
Aurelien Tchouameni 6/10
Left for dead by ludicrous, deft Olmo touches ahead of Spain’s second goal. Headed corner straight down and into Simon’s hands just after break. Booked for lunge on Morata. Getty Images
Adrien Rabiot 5/10
Pre-game comments about Yamal needing to ‘do more’ looked foolish when teenager ghosted past him before curling home stunning goal. Struggled in midfield and no shock when hooked. PA
Ousmane Dembele 6/10
Started ahead of Griezmann and was involved in build-up to early French goal but France would have hoped for more impact from PSG attacker whose final ball was lacking. AFP
Randal Kolo Muani 7/10
Headed side into lead with France’s first goal from open play this tournament that came minutes after having his face shoved into turf by Nacho. Didn't offer much threat bar the goal. AFP
Kylian Mbappe 6/10
Finally able to ditch protective mask but finishes Euro 2024 with just one goal. Clipped perfect ball to back post for Kolo Muani to open scoring. Shot straight at keeper from tight angle in 55th minuShow more
Antoine Griezmann 6/10
SUBS: (On for Kante 62’) Atletico Madrid attacker has had frustrating tournament and couldn’t help team find equalising goal here. AP
Eduardo Camavinga 6/10
(On for Rabiot 62’) Booked for poor late challenge on Cucurella with a couple of minutes to go and game running away from France. AFP
Bradley Barcola 7/10
(On for Kolo Muani 62’) A threat after coming on and produced some surging runs down left flank. EPA