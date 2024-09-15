Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe scored penalties to guide Real Madrid to victory at Real Sociedad. EPA
Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe scored penalties to guide Real Madrid to victory at Real Sociedad. EPA

Sport

Football

Kylian Mbappe scores as Real Madrid 'suffer' in victory at Real Sociedad

La Liga champions claim a 2-0 win at Reale Arena after a pair of penalties from Vinicius and Mbappe

The National

September 15, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal