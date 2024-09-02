'It's a great moment': Kylian Mbappe relieved to be off the mark as Real Madrid go second

Kylian Mbappe said scoring his first La Liga goals since signing for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> was a "great moment" as a 2-0 win over Real Betis sent the defending champions second in the table. The French striker's only previous goal in Madrid colours since signing on a free transfer on July 1 had been in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/15/real-madrid-atalanta-uefa-super-cup-mbappe/" target="_blank">Uefa Super Cup final victory over Atalanta</a> but he had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga, prompting criticism in the Spanish press. It looked like that run would extend to a fourth league match as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Mbappe</a> squandered a host of chances to break the deadlock. He made no mistake when presented with another chance on 67 minutes, converting past the Betis goalkeeper after a well-timed back-heel from Fede Valverde. Eight minutes later the France captain added a second from the penalty spot and was cheered off the field when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute. "It's a great moment," Mbappe told Spanish television after the match. "I was really hoping to score at the Bernabeu, in this mythical stadium, the best in the world. But the most important thing was to win. "After the match against Las Palmas, we knew we had to win. And that's what we did today, in a difficult match. But we're Real, and in the end we win, and with style." Before Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti had felt the need to defend his new recruit, telling reporters at his pre-match press conference that "we never put Mbappe under pressure to score goals". Analysing Mbappe's performance against Betis, the Italian said: "He was very effective in the box, he had many opportunities. I think it is important for him to score, but we appreciate more the work for the team." Ancelotti also spread his praise across the entire team which has taken a while to gel this season. "Anxiety, frustration, we don't have them," said Ancelotti. "We have desire, motivation to try to do better. Today we did better. I think we deserved to win. It was a good game, much more supportive among all, and we arrive at the [international] break feeling good." Madrid's win takes them second in the table with eight points, four behind early leaders <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/01/hansi-flick-proud-after-barcelona-crush-valladolid-to-extend-perfect-la-liga-start/" target="_blank">Barcelona who eviscerated Real Valladolid 7-0 on Saturday</a> to make it four wins from four in La Liga under new coach Hansi Flick. Atletico Madrid are third after a late victory in Bilbao on Saturday while Villarreal are fourth, both of them also on eight points. Girona are fifth after picking up their second win of the season in Seville.