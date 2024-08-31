Kylian Mbappe, Endrick and the best summer transfer deals

The European <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/transfer-deadline-day-toney-joins-al-ahli-sterling-and-sancho-make-loan-moves/" target="_blank">transfer window slammed shut late Friday</a> with plenty of last-minute deals done. Arguably the best deals were concluded well ahead of Friday's deadline, though. We take a look at the best moves of the 2024/25 summer transfer window. The world's second most costliest player made his dream move to Real Madrid after winding down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Admittedly it was the worst-kept secret in football, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Mbappe</a> openly stating his desire for a move. Madrid, too, were prepared to bide their time after seeing their approach for the French striker rebuffed by PSG's owners last summer. But it still represents the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/03/kylian-mbappe-not-the-missing-piece-of-the-puzzle-but-will-only-make-real-madrid-better/" target="_blank">finest business</a> of this transfer window. Mbappe won domestic honours galore at PSG, but their failure to deliver Champions League success ultimately prompted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/kylian-mbappes-dream-has-come-true-as-he-completes-move-to-real-madrid/" target="_blank">decision to swap Parc des Princes for the Bernabeu</a>. Mbappe's huge signing on fee, reportedly worth €150 million over the duration of his five-year contract and his €15m-a-year wages, is a considerable outlay, but one Madrid were prepared to make to secure arguably football's biggest superstar. The 2018 World Cup winner has already won his first trophy in Madrid colours, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/15/real-madrid-atalanta-uefa-super-cup-mbappe/" target="_blank">scoring in the Uefa Super Cup final win over Atalanta</a>, though he has yet to register a goal in La Liga. Real Madrid cannot be accused of resting on their laurels. After winning La Liga and the Champions League last season, the Spanish giants bolstered their attacking ranks with not only Mbappe but Brazilian <i>wunderkind</i> Endrick. The teenager took no time announcing his arrival, scoring in Madrid's 3-0 win over Valladolid to become the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/26/kylian-mbappe-makes-home-bow-for-real-madrid-but-record-breaking-endrick-steals-show/" target="_blank">youngest foreign player to score for Madrid</a> in the Spanish league at 18 years, 35 days. Endrick had replaced Mbappe in that game. It represented another blank for the Frenchman in the league, but few doubt he will come good on that front. With 10 caps for Brazil already, Endrick has long been touted as the next Selecao superstar. Some players go a career without winning half the trophies Alvarez has collected at the tender age of 24. Already the striker has gold medals for winning the Argentina Primera, Copa Libertadores, Copa Argentina, Supercopa Argentina, Trofeo de Campeones, Recopa Sudamericana, Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, Club World Cup as well as the World Cup, Copa America and Finalissima with Argentina. Despite that trophy haul, Alvarez is not yet a household name, though one highly valued by teammates. His intelligence around the penalty area and accuracy in front of goal made him one of this summer's hottest properties. Atletico Madrid swooped first, leaving the likes of Tottenham Hotspur cursing that they didn't move sooner to secure one of the most underrated players in world football. The Portuguese Man O'War is one of Europe's most destructive midfielders. Palhinha, 28, almost joined <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/" target="_blank">Bayern Munich</a> last summer, though Fulham held firm then. Bayern suffered as a consequence, surrendering their Bundesliga title, finishing third, 18 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen. Under new manager Vincent Kompany, Bayern have added much-needed steel to a talented squad including the tough-tackling Eric Dier, but Palhinha is the undisputed enforcer. Cancelo burnt his bridges at Manchester City after an argument with manager Pep Guardiola, and it remained to be seen where he would play his club football this term after spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Barcelona. Financial restrictions prevented the Catalans from making the move permanent, paving the way for Saudi champions<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank"> Al Hilal</a> to swoop for the right-footed full-back who can operate on both flanks. Regardless of which team he's in, Cancelo is often one of the best passers of the ball, an attribute viewed highly by Hilal's management as they look to cement their place as the most dominant team in Saudi Araba and Asia. The Portugal international will be glad of a place to call home for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/27/manchester-city-accept-28m-bid-from-al-hilal-for-portugal-full-back-joao-cancelo/" target="_blank">the next three years.</a>