Transfer deadline day: Toney joins Al Ahli, Sterling and Sancho make loan moves

The transfer window closed late Friday amid a flurry of late activity that saw England wingers Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho secure loan deals with rival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> clubs and Ivan Toney move to Saudi Arabia. Sterling switched <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/" target="_blank">Chelsea</a> blue for Arsenal red after being frozen out of manager Enzo Maresca's first-team plans while Sancho effectively replaced his England teammate at Stamford Bridge after being told he did not figure in Manchester United's plans. Brentford accepted a £40 million bid for striker Toney who underwent a medical in London Friday and will travel to Saudi Arabia over the weekend to be presented as Al Ahli's newest recruit. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> transfer window closes on Monday. Toney, 28, has been the fulcrum of Brentford's attack during their three-year stay in the Premier League, scoring 36 times in the English top flight. He served an eight-month ban last season after being found guilty of 232 breaches of betting rules. "I'm happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career," Brentford coach Thomas Frank said of Toney's transfer. "We thank him for so many magic moments and wish him all the best for his next chapter. Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend." Sterling was told by new Chelsea boss Maresca that he had no place in the squad and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arsenal/" target="_blank">Arsenal</a> swooped in to sign him with manager Mikel Arteta an admirer having worked with the winger at Manchester City during his spell as assistant coach. "Looking at everything, I'm just like, 'This is a perfect fit for me', and I'm super-happy that we got it over the line," the BBC quoted Sterling as saying after completing a season-long loan move. Chelsea's attempts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen fell through. Saudi club Al Ahli had also been interested in the Nigerian, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/30/al-ahli-agree-deals-for-victor-osimhen-and-ivan-toney-according-to-reports/" target="_blank">reportedly agreeing a £67.3m with the Italian club</a>, but instead signed Toney. Sancho had been at odds with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">United</a> boss Erik ten Hag and despite being an €85 million recruit, the Old Trafford club saw fit to let him go on loan a second time after his spell with former club Borussia Dortmund last season. There were a number of other comings and going at Arsenal on what proved to be a busy transfer deadline day. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a permanent switch to Southampton for an initial fee of £18 million, which forced the North London club to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth as cover for first-choice David Raya. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah became the latest academy player to leave Arsenal as he moved to Crystal Palace for a fee that could eventually rise to £30 million. Reiss Nelson joined Fulham on loan. Palace also signed centre-back Maxence Lacroix while Matt Turner arrives for a season-long loan. Wolverhampton Wanderers had three incoming transfers on deadline day: goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, midfielder Andre and winger Carlos Forbs. Chelsea allowed Armando Broja to join Everton on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025. Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay ended a 22-year stay at United, a club he joined when he was five years old, to make the switch to Serie A side Napoli for €30.5 million. The Italian club also signed his Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour from Brighton & Hove Albion. McTominay's departure allowed United to sign their primary target Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal in a deal worth €50 million. AC Milan added to their attacking options by snapping up Roma striker Tammy Abraham on a season's loan.