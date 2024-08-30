Al Ahli agree deals for Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, according to reports

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> side Al Ahli have reached deals with Napoli and Brentford respectively for strikers Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, according to several reports. Sky Sports reported that the PIF-backed club have agreed a fee of £67.3m for Napoli frontman Osimhen while the Press Association reported that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> outfit Brentford have accepted a £40m for Toney. It is understood though that Al Ahli will only pursue one of the deals, given the lack of places in their squad for foreign players. Both players have been in demand this summer with Osimhen a top transfer target for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/" target="_blank">Chelsea</a>. The Nigeria international yet to give the green light to the move and it is understood Chelsea have not given up on their long-term target – although the club wage structure would have to be respected for any move to happen. The Blues were prepared to bring in Osimhen on loan with an obligation to buy, but Al Ahli moved ahead of Chelsea as they agreed a four-year contract with the 25-year-old worth €40 million a season. The contract also includes a release clause. Italian media reported that a delegation has travelled to Italy in hopes of reigniting Osimhen's interest in a move to Stamford Bridge. England forward Toney has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical in London ahead of completing a move to Al Ahli, the Press Association reported. Toney, 28, has one year left on his Brentford deal and has yet to feature in a Bees matchday squad this season ahead of a potential move away from West London. Osimhen has become a household name at Napoli, scoring 26 league goals in their 2022/23 scudetto-winning season. He backed that up with another 17 last term, leaving him on 76 goals for the Naples club. Anticipating that Osimhen may be on his way out, Napoli signed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan on Thursday, reuniting the Belgian with Antonio Conte. The two previously worked together at Inter Milan.