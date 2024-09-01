Hansi Flick 'proud' after Barcelona crush Valladolid to extend perfect La Liga start

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/" target="_blank">Barcelona</a> manager Hansi Flick said he is "proud" of his team's start to the season after Saturday's crushing 7-0 win over Real Valladolid made it four straight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/la-liga/" target="_blank">La Liga</a> victories. Brazil winger Raphinha scored a hat-trick at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, with further goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres contributing to the rout. While bitter rivals Real Madrid have stumbled early following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/kylian-mbappes-dream-has-come-true-as-he-completes-move-to-real-madrid/" target="_blank">much-trumpeted arrival of Kylian Mbappe</a>, Barcelona are off to a flying start despite their continued financial difficulties. They are also missing Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ronald Araujo but have a maximum 12 points heading into the international break, leaving them seven clear of Madrid, who face Real Betis on Sunday. "We are in the fourth game, our objective was to win the four games before the [international] break and the players have done very well," said Flick, who was appointed Barca manager in the summer. "I am very happy that the fans show that but it is because of what the team does. "What I can say is that when we go out to eat or have dinner and we meet people they are very kind to us and that gives us a lot of energy. We have a very good atmosphere, a very good mentality, the staff, the physios, the doctors are putting all their energy into making the team better. We are like a family." Barcelona's best start to a league campaign came in 2013/14 when they started the season with eight straight wins, although they were pipped to the title that year by Atletico Madrid. Raphinha opened the scoring on 20 minutes when he chested down a pass from Pau Cubarsi and flicked elegantly into the far corner with the outside of his left boot. Lewandowski soon doubled the lead when he latched onto a through ball from Lamine Yamal and squeezed a shot past Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Hein, on loan from Arsenal. Kounde made it three before half-time when a corner dropped to the France defender inside the area and he stabbed into the top corner while off-balance. Raphinha had a simple tap-in from close range just past the hour, with Lewandowski and Yamal involved before the ball broke kindly for the Brazilian. He completed his treble on 72 minutes following a brilliant burst forward from Yamal, who then slid through a delightful pass for Raphinha to stroke home. Dani Olmo, who got the winner midweek at Rayo Vallecano, on his debut, struck with his final touch after twice hitting the post and having a goal disallowed for offside. The Spain international danced past a series of defenders and rolled in Barcelona's sixth. He missed Barcelona's first two games this term with the club unable to register him as they struggled to meet La Liga's strict financial rules. “I know [Olmo] really well, we played against him when he was at Leipzig. He’s very good also as a central midfielder, has a great connection with Pedri," Flick said. "We also have good depth on the bench with Fermín [López], who also can play in those positions. That helps the team." Raphinha rounded off a glittering performance with the assist for Ferran Torres as Barcelona hit a seventh, fizzing in a cross from the left for the substitute to steer home in clinical fashion. “I’ve watched [Raphinha] play many times and it doesn’t surprise me," Flick said. "He’s taken a while to score a hat-trick but he’s got the quality to do it. He’s had a great performance. Raphinha works very hard to create space for others. He does many things well, he’s one of the players who’ve done really well in all four matches.” Barcelona hold a solid lead at the top of the table following the opening four games, but while their start to the season has been encouraging, Flick is not getting carried away. "I'm proud. The situation is good for me because the fans are happy, but we have a lot of work to do until the end of the season," the manager said. "These days of rest will be good for the staff. I hope that the internationals can win their matches because that will give them confidence. But then they can think about Barca."