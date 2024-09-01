Lamine Yamal and Raphinha celebrate after combining for the Brazilian's hat-trick goal in Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid. AP
Lamine Yamal and Raphinha celebrate after combining for the Brazilian's hat-trick goal in Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid. AP

Sport

Football

Hansi Flick 'proud' after Barcelona crush Valladolid to extend perfect La Liga start

Raphinha scores hat-trick in 7-0 victory as Catalans win their fourth straight league game

The National

September 01, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal