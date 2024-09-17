Manchester City star Rodri says players close to going on strike over fixture congestion

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes that players are close to going on strike over fixture congestion and the ever-expanding football calendar. The Spaniard was speaking ahead of City's opening game – at home to Serie A side Inter Milan on Wednesday – in the new-look Uefa Champions League, which has been expanded from 32 to 36 teams. Pep Guardiola's side will also compete in the Fifa Club World Cup next summer, which has been increased to from seven to 32 teams and takes place in the United States from June 15 to July 13. A number of players – including City defender Manuel Akanji and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker – have expressed concern about the additional workload facing players in recent days. Rodri, who was given an extended break by the club after winning Euro 2024 with Spain, agrees the issue is a major concern. Asked if players could ever strike, the Spain international said: “Yes, I think we are close to that. It is easy to understand. In general, if you ask any player he will say the same. “It is not like it is just the opinion of Rodri, or whoever. I think it is a general opinion of the players, and if it keeps this way, it will be a moment where we have no other option. Let's see. I don't know what is going to happen but it is something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.” When asked what is the maximum number of games should be for top players, Rodri added: “From my experience I can tell you that 60 or 70 – no. Between 40 and 50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform at the highest level. After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level. “This year we are maybe going to go until 70 or maybe 80. In my humble opinion … it is too much. “Someone has to take care of us because we are the main characters of this, let's say, sport, or business, whatever you want to call it. “Not everything is about money or marketing. It is about the quality of show. In my opinion, when I am not tired I perform better. If people want to see better football then we need to rest.” Switzerland international Akanji backed up his teammate's concerns: “It's getting more complicated with the [Champions] League. You play different teams, and then Inter don't have the same opponents as us. It's just got bigger, more games. “Then we have the Club World Cup at the end of the season. It's just game after game and I don't know how it will work out over the next couple of years. “It's so tough, you don't just think about this season – but also next season. When do we do holidays? There are no breaks in winter. “If we are lucky we get two weeks and then we need to be back and into next season. There's no end to it. I don't know how it works out. Maybe I'll retire at 30!” On Tuesday, Alisson called on football's authorities to speak to players about their welfare ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with AC Milan at San Siro. The complaint about a packed calendar was usually one made loudly by former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp but Alisson has taken up the mantle and said the players are “tired” of the ever-increasing schedule. “We are not stupid, we understand that people want more games, but the reasonable thing would be for all the people – those who make the calendar – to sit together and listen to all the parts inclusive of the players. “So many players have spoken already about that. We just need to be listened to. That's what we would like to do, to sit together and understand what is the thinking of the direction that football wants to go – not only adding games, adding competitions, adding this and that. “What we want is to give our best for the football, if you are tired you cannot compete at a high level. “I want to give my best in all the games I play but we need a solution. It does not look like we are close to a good solution for football sake and players' sake.”