Man City v Man United - FA Cup final ratings: Foden 7, De Bruyne 5; Mainoo 9, Garnacho 8

United stun City 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from Garnacho and Mainoo

Andy Lewis
Andy Mitten
May 26, 2024
Erik ten Hag made a convincing case to be given a stay of execution as Manchester United stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup with a shock 2-1 victory in Saturday's final.

Ten Hag is set to be dismissed, regardless of this victory at Wembley - according to multiple reports - after a troubled campaign that even the United manager described as "terrible" this week.

But United's hierarchy - which includes new part-owners Ineos - might be having second thoughts after Ten Hag's tactical masterclass ruined City's history bid.

City were overwhelming favourites to win a second successive Premier League and FA Cup double.

But former Ajax coach Ten Hag found a way to neutralise Pep Guardiola's side as first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United on course to win the FA Cup for the first time in eight years.

Jeremy Doku squeezed an 87th-minute strike past Andre Onana's weak attempted save but it was too late to rescue City.

Ten Hag celebrated by kissing the Cup as he held it aloft in the Royal box.

He said: "When I started here, I said I'm here to win, also I want to build a team. Both I'm doing.

"If they don't want me, I go anywhere else and do what I did my whole career, winning games and trophies."

Updated: May 26, 2024, 5:22 AM
Manchester CityManchester UnitedFA Cup
