Akanji hits shoot-out winner as Man City beat United in Community Shield

Interim England manager Lee Carsley at the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium. Getty Images
Kevin De Bruyne lifts the trophy after Manchester City won the FA Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2024. City won 7-6 on penalties after the game ended 1-1. PA
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out. PA
Manuel Akanji of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out. Getty Images
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson scores his side’s fifth penalty during the shoot-out. PA
Jonny Evans of Manchester United misses the team's eighth penalty in the shoot-out. Getty Images
Jonny Evans of Manchester United reacts after missing his spot kick in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Images
Ederson of Manchester City saves the fourth penalty from Jadon Sancho of Manchester United in the shoot-out. Getty Images
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City scores his team's first goal. Getty Images
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his side's equaliser. Getty Images
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal. Action Images
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United scores his team's first goal. Getty Images
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Marcus Rashford after scoring his team's first goal. Getty Images
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his opener with Marcus Rashford. AP
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hits the post. AP
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts after hitting the post. Getty Images
James McAtee of Manchester City beats Andre Onana to hit the post. Getty Images
Oscar Bobb of Manchester City is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United. Getty Images
