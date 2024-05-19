Hometown hero Phil Foden leads Man City to record fourth straight Premier League title

Local hero Phil Foden fired Manchester City to a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title as they humbled West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side may be an expensively assembled collection of global talent but it was the boy from just down the road in Stockport who ensured it was a triumph made in Manchester.

Foden, a boyhood City fan, joined the club when he was just four years old and signed for their Academy in 2016.

And the 23-year-old took just 79 seconds to set them on the road to history. He conjured a cute turn on the edge of the area to make himself space before unleashing a stinging left-foot shot into the top corner.

Foden ran to the home fans, holding his hand across his heart and the City badge to spark a party in the stands.

He then doubled their lead after 18 minutes, making a clever burst into the box to sweep home a superb pinpoint cross from Jeremy Doku.

Mohammed Kudus put the celebrations momentarily on hold when he got West Ham back into the game with a contender for goal off the season after 42 minutes.

As a cross came into the box the Ghanaian flicked the ball up for himself before whipping a stunning overhead kick into the roof of the net.

In the second half, City laid virtual siege to the Hammers' goal with visiting keeper Alphonse Areola forced to make a string of saves.

But Rodri calmed the home supporters' nerves when he steered the ball into the bottom corner from Bernardo Silva's cutback on the hour mark.

West Ham's Tomas Soucek had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball just before full-time before the City title party went into overdrive as chants of “Blue Moon” rang out across the East Manchester evening.

Player of the match Foden told Sky Sports afterwards: “It is so hard to put into words what we've done today. No team has ever done it [won four in a row], we have put ourselves into the history books. You see what it means to the fans and to us players working all year for this moment. A special moment to share it with the fans.

“I think to win the Premier League four times, no team has ever done it before, so to do it means we are up there [with the best teams of all time]. I am just absolutely shattered to be honest.”

“I never get bored of it, you want this feeling every time. When you win something there is no better feeling. I want to keep winning as much as I can.”

And on his opening strike, he said: “Almost the perfect start. Sometimes I believe in scoring a bit too early. Luckily I got us the second and that settled us a bit. The sniper [celebration] is here to stay definitely.”

Manager Guardiola said: "For Arsenal to push us to another level – before it was Liverpool and the last two seasons it's been Arsenal. This one has been incredible. We get the message, we know they will be there for many years.

"Young manager with big talent – they sent us a message that you have to be careful for the next few years. When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you're insane – no way. All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period. We are part of that."

Midfielder Bernardo Silva said: “The margins are so small. Liverpool in two seasons we beat them by one point and now Arsenal by two points. We've been lucky enough to have these small margins to be in front of them. The achievement is unbelievable. Four in a row, we are so, so proud and so, so happy.”

6 - Pep Guardiola has clinched his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City – he is just the fourth manager to win as many as six English top-flight titles, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay (6) and Bob Paisley (6). Pantheon. pic.twitter.com/tl7dR2k1fi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2024

City are the first club in history to win English football's top-flight title in four times. After winning a historic League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, they can also win a record second consecutive double against fierce local rivals United in the FA Cup final next weekend.

Foden was named the Premier League Player of the Season this year. He was also voted the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year.

The young Englishman has for so long been the understudy to the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne in City's midfield.

But this season, with 19 goals and eight assists to his name, the apprentice has shown he is ready to step into the master's boots.