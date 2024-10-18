Manchester City's historic '4-in-a-row' trophy tour to visit Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> fans in Abu Dhabi will get a chance to take part in the celebrations of the club's historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/19/hometown-hero-phil-foden-leads-man-city-to-record-fourth-straight-premier-league-title/" target="_blank">fourth successive Premier League triumph</a> during the trophy tour in the UAE. The UAE is the next stop in the '<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/03/manchester-city-trophy-parade-to-take-place-in-abu-dhabi-in-october/" target="_blank">Champions 4-in-a-row trophy tour</a>', with fans getting an opportunity to see trophies from the team’s historic season and also meet first-team player Oscar Bobb, as well as club legend Nedum Onuoha. The tour will run until Sunday and will showcase the Premier League trophy along with the FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies. The trophies will be available for photos between 4pm and 9pm at Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi. As part of the celebrations, City fans can look forward to a free-to-enter, live screening of Manchester City’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (5pm UAE time) at Zayed Sports City. Supporters also get a chance to meet club legend Onuoha and listen to a Q&A session with Bobb, Onuoha and Youtuber FG. City player Bobb, who enjoyed a superb pre-season in the US, said he is happy to be part of the trophy celebrations in the UAE. He said: “It is a special opportunity to join the trophy tour celebrating the 4-in-a-row Premier League wins and I’m looking forward to joining our fantastic fans. "I’m excited to meet our fans at Zayed Sports City! It should be a very competitive game against Wolves and it's important for us to start well after the international break.” Onuoha, a former Premier League winner with City, is also looking forward to meet fans in the UAE. “Seeing our fans in the UAE is a special experience and to bring the 4-in-a-row Premier League trophy to the region will be a great moment for our loyal fans,” he said. Speaking on the clash against Wolves, Onuoha said: “Last season’s games between Manchester City and Wolves were brilliant, with the 5-1 win in May an important match in securing our fourth Premier League title in a row. I’m really looking forward to watching another highly competitive game at Zayed Sports City.” All activities are on a first come first served basis. Fans are encouraged to <a href="https://www.mancity.com/news/club/4-in-a-row-trophy-tour-abu-dhabi-uae-trip-confirmed-63863620" target="_blank">pre-register here</a>. Follow all trophy tour activity by visiting <a href="https://www.mancity.com/trophytour" target="_blank">www.mancity.com/trophytour</a> and via the club’s social media platforms.