Manchester City trophy parade to take place in Abu Dhabi in October

Manchester City fans in the UAE will be given the opportunity to join the celebrations marking their team's historic fourth consecutive Premier League title with the club announcing a trophy parade later this year.

Pep Guardiola's team continued their remarkable run with their latest title triumphearlier this year, reinforcing their status as one of the most successful teams in English football history.

On Wednesday, the club revealed plans to involve fans in their celebrations during the ‘Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour’, presented by Etihad Airways. There will be among a number of global stops on the tour with the trophy presented in the UAE on October 19 and 20, 2024.

Last year, the historic ‘Treble Trophy Tour’ visited 21 countries throughout the season and Manchester City hope for an equally memorable tour this time.

City will visit the USA this month to kick-off the pre-season tour. The Premier League trophy will be on display in Beijing and then at the club's opening home fixture against Ipswich Town on August 24 before the tour sets off to various locations around the world including Tokyo, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Sao Paulo, Toronto and Chicago.

The tour will include exclusive fan events, match screenings and a unique experience recreating the men’s first team’s ‘Boot Room’ at the City Football Academy (CFA) that will host the Premier League Trophy alongside a wall of Puma boots.

The club will also take the trophy on the road for City’s European away fixtures, giving fans the opportunity to connect with the iconic silverware.

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker lifts the Premier League trophy with teammates after their 3-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium clinched a record fourth consecutive title on Sunday, May 19, 2024. PA

Nuria Tarre, chief marketing and fan experience officer at City Football Group, said: “Winning four consecutive Premier League titles in a row is an incredible achievement and ensuring we celebrate this historic success with our fans, both in Manchester and around the globe, is hugely important for the club.

“We are constantly working to create authentic and engaging City experiences for our global fan base and we are delighted to be able to take the Premier League trophy to cities around the world for them to connect and feel close to Manchester City.

“We hope that the Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour will be a truly unforgettable experience for our fans as we mark another monumental accomplishment in City history together.”

Manchester City trophy tour

July 19 – August 3: USA (Chapel Hill, New York, Orlando, Columbus)

August 17-18: China (Beijing)

August 24-25: UK (Manchester)

September 14-15: Japan (Tokyo)

September 21-22: India (Delhi)

October 19-20: UAE (Abu Dhabi)

November 23-24: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 30 – December 1: Canada (Toronto)

December 14-15: USA (Chicago)